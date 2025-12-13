Osun 2026: Oyebamiji accepts APC ticket, vows to tackle poverty, revive health sector

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 Osun State off-season election, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, has said Osun State is currently at a crossroads under the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, torn between real progress and frivolity, as well as accountability and wastefulness.

Oyebamiji made this assertion while delivering his acceptance speech after he was unanimously elected as the party’s flag bearer for the August 8, 2026, off-season governorship election by 1,660 delegates of the party from 30 local government areas of the state.

A former Commissioner for Finance in Osun State, Oyebamiji pledged to elevate the standard of living of residents by alleviating poverty, eradicating hunger, and promoting a functional educational system accessible to all.

“As a people, we stand once again at the threshold of history. Our state, Osun, is presently at a crossroads between real progress and frivolity, between accountability and wastefulness. We have been summoned once more to reevaluate our stand as a people. Where all-round education is the pillar upon which our existence revolves. Our founding fathers had their intentions clearly mapped out.

“They desired a society where systems work. A community where shared economic prosperity is at the core of public policy. We are committed to elevating the standard of living for every Osun resident by alleviating poverty, eradicating hunger, and promoting a functional educational system for all.”

According to Oyebamiji, the health sector in Osun State is presently moribund, adding that he would mobilise well-meaning professionals from the state to revive the sector.

“The health system in Osun State is presently moribund; we intend to revitalise it, thereby reducing the need for medical tourism. The welfare of the populace and communal peace and progress are paramount to our party, as they foster an environment where opportunity abounds and innovation flourishes.”

The former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) also called on party members to unite with him to halt what he described as the state’s drift into systemic collapse under the current administration.

“Consequently, I invite well-meaning citizens of Osun State and our party faithful to join us on the progressive journey to reposition our state for greater heights.

“The task before us is huge but achievable. Therefore, as I offer myself for service, I sincerely invite my co-aspirants, members of our political party, and other Progressives who may be outside our fold now to join me in reversing our dear state from its drift into total systemic collapse.”

He further assured party members and residents of his readiness for leadership ahead of the 2026 election.

“As your candidate in the 2026 governorship election, I assure you that I am fully prepared for the job, and God willing, we will make our leaders and the good people of Osun State proud.”

Oyebamiji expressed appreciation to party elders and members for their support throughout the process.

“My appreciation goes to the Igbimo Agba Osun, the elders’ caucus of our party, ably led by Engineer Sola Akinwunmi, for standing firm when it mattered. Of tremendous value are the contributions of all our party structures, particularly the State Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, and his Executive Council, including the local government, ward, and unit executive councils.

“Also worthy of mention is the unrelenting commitment of my co-aspirants who have sacrificed their personal ambitions for the continued progress of our party. I appreciate the leaders and members of the AMBO movement in Osun State and beyond. Your individual efforts and collective resolve played a significant role in achieving today’s success.”