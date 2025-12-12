Osun JUSUN suspends strike 81 days after

To resume negotiation with judicial commission

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun State chapter, has relaxed its ongoing strike to allow members of staff of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) attend a scheduled meeting with commission officials.

The strike lasted for 81 days amid condemnations by stakeholders over continuous shutdown of courts and frustration of justice delivery in the state.

The union, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Adedayo Adeniran, said that the relaxation is subject to approval by JUSUN congress and its national leadership that will last December 11 and 24, 2025.

Adeniran confirmed that the Chief Judge (CJ) of Osun State, Justice Adepele Ojo, had agreed to reconvene discussions with the JSC to address the issues raised.

The statement read in part: “The meeting, fixed for December 11 at the Conference Room of the High Court of Justice in Osogbo will focus on JUSUN’s demands on staff promotion and welfare.

“We appreciate the commitment of the Chief Judge to engage with the JSC on our behalf and look forward to a positive outcome.” Adeniran reiterated that the union’s demands remain legitimate, reasonable, and long overdue and emphasised that members would continue to push until the issues are resolved. He expressed appreciation to union members for their unwavering support, trust and loyalty during the industrial action.