Osun trains youth, women on waste conversion to energy

No fewer than 1,000 youths and women across Osun State have been practically trained in converting waste into energy, with a view to turning everyday waste into clean energy and income-generating opportunities.

The Waste-to-Energy Practical Training Workshop with the theme: “Power from Plenty: Turning Local Waste into Clean Energy for Osun Communities,” was held in Osogbo on Friday. The event was hosted by the Office of the Director-General & Special Envoy of the Governor of Osun State (Climate Change & Renewable Energy), Osun State Government.

Wastes of all kinds, as well as machines and other equipment, were made available for the participants’ training.

Speaking at the programme, Professor Chinwe Obuaku-Igwe, the Director-General & Special Envoy, Climate Change & Renewable Energy, noted that the training positions climate action as livelihood, dignity, and community development, not just environmental policy.

According to her, waste is not just a problem; it is an economic and energy opportunity, adding that Osun State is investing in practical skills and green jobs because youth and women are central to the state’s clean energy and climate future. “The initiative reflects the people-centred development vision of Governor Ademola Adeleke,” she posited.

Obuaku-Igwe said, “Waste is often seen as a burden, but today we are showing our youth and women that it can become power, income, and opportunity. Climate action must work for the people – creating jobs, protecting the environment, and leaving no one behind.”

On why the opportunity is targeting women and youths, the Special Envoy noted that youth and women are the most vulnerable populations in every given polity, and they also bring different set of capacities and capabilities to the value chain.

“If we have issues, the youths are the ones who will bring innovative ideas and fresh solutions. They are the ones most affected by climate change. In Osun State, we have decided to prioritise, not just adaptation and innovation, but with regard to revenue generation, green economy and entrepreneurship, which we are using in the state.

“We have 1,000 trainees. Today’s training is the second batch of the inaugural one we had in August this year. The first one was on waste-to-wealth, and the second one is on waste-to-energy. The goal is to target green entrepreneurship and teach them how to move away from a linear economy toward circularity. It is also to make them understand that waste is a resource, and it is an opportunity not just to keep the environment clean or improve their well-being but also to generate income,” she said.

Also speaking, Taiwo Adewole, the co-founder of Wastes-Swap, explained that the trainees were taught to convert waste to wealth, stating that wastes such as plastics, nylons, used tyres, and even animal and toilet waste would henceforth be converted to gas, diesel, and fertiliser.

He said, “We already have a car that runs on diesel. It is cheaper and cleaner. So, all they need to do is get the nylons, put them into the machine, and it will start working. So, it is practical. It is making the environment clean, providing raw material, and creating employment opportunities. All the machines are locally made; you don’t need to import them. A time will come when it will be very hard to see any nylon on the floor because they have been converting it into energy to fetch them money.”