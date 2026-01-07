Otti never stopped EFCC from arresting 59 internet fraudsters – Abia govt

The Abia State Government has dismissed rumour that Governor Alex Otti accosted some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Aba, who were on their way to Abuja, ordering them to release 59 youths in their convoy arrested for alleged indulgence in financial crime, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’.

It also clarified that such never happened in the past or recently, blaming opposition elements for spreading fabricated falsehoods and feeding the unsuspecting public.

This was contained in a statement issued Wednesday evening by the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, and made available to The Guardian.

The statement titled: “Recycled lies, desperate politics: Abia State Govt debunks the Aba EFCC Fabrication,” urged the public to ignore the rumour, explaining that Otti was aware of the statutory existence of the anti-graft agency, adding that he would not prevent the officials from discharging their duties.

The statement read: “The attention of the Abia State Government has been drawn to a sensational and entirely fabricated story making the rounds on social media, alleging that Governor Alex Chioma Otti confronted operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Aba, blocked their convoy, and ordered the release of dozens of arrested youths purportedly being taken to Abuja.

“Let it be stated clearly and for the avoidance of doubt that no such incident occurred in Aba, neither recently nor at any time under the administration of Governor Alex Otti.”

Stressing that it was a recycled propaganda which was exhumed, the statement said it is misinformation: “This narrative is false from beginning to end. It is a crude piece of recycled propaganda, deliberately exhumed from the archives of misinformation that opposition elements unsuccessfully pushed around May 2025, and now repackaged in a desperate bid to mislead the public and discredit a government that has earned the trust of Abians through transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.”

Kanu, set the records straight: “First, Governor Alex Otti has never obstructed, interfered with, or confronted any federal law enforcement agency, including the EFCC, in the discharge of its lawful duties. Such conduct would be inconsistent with his well-known disposition as a stickler for due process and constitutional order.

“Second, there was no mass arrest of 59 Aba youths by the EFCC, no attempted transfer to Abuja, and certainly no such confrontation involving the Governor or his security details. At the time the story claims this incident occurred, the Governor was verifiably engaged in official state duties elsewhere, a fact easily confirmable by public records and schedules.”

Continuing, the Commissioner said: “Third, the EFCC, as a federal institution, operates under clearly defined legal frameworks. The idea that a state governor would theatrically ‘block a convoy’ and issue inflammatory directives, as alleged, belongs more to the realm of poorly scripted political fiction than to reality.”

Kanu, reminded that a similar story had been told in May 2025, wondered why it resurfaced. “What makes this episode particularly telling is that this same story, almost word for word, surfaced in May 2025, was thoroughly debunked by both the Abia State Government and credible civil society voices, and quietly faded after its authors were exposed. Its reappearance now only confirms what Abians already know: that the opposition has run out of ideas, credibility, and constructive engagement, and has resorted to recycling old lies.”

Explaining that it was a misinformation that took the same pattern, he warned discernible people to dismiss it, “This pattern of misinformation follows a familiar script: manufacture outrage, inject ethnic and regional undertones, provoke emotional reactions, and hope that repetition will substitute for truth. It has failed before, and it will fail again.

“Governor Alex Otti’s administration has consistently demonstrated its commitment to protecting lives and property without shielding criminality or undermining lawful institutions. The Governor believes firmly that innocence is best protected by justice, not by mob narratives or executive theatrics. Where citizens’ rights are concerned, his government engages through lawful channels, not viral falsehoods.”

He appealed to the public to understand the difference between facts and propaganda, stressing, “Abians are discerning people. They understand the difference between governance anchored on facts and propaganda fueled by desperation.

“The Abia State Government urges the public to disregard this malicious fabrication and similar recycled stories designed to sow confusion and erode trust. We also remind those behind such propaganda that misinformation is not opposition, and falsehood is not politics.”

Despite that, Kanu said the state government was focused on rebuilding and restoring confidence in public institutions.

“Abia has moved on. The state is focused on rebuilding, restoring confidence in public institutions, and delivering measurable progress. No amount of recycled lies will reverse that trajectory.

“Truth may travel slower than falsehood, but it always arrives, and when it does, it exposes the storytellers,” the statement declared.