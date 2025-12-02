Otti’s team escapes gunmen attack

Abia State Governor Alex Otti‘s advance team have escaped an attack orchestrated by unidentified gunmen along the along the Umuowa–Ihite axis in Imo State on Tuesday morning.

The team, consisting of three members, was en route to Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, when the attack occurred shortly before reaching the airport junction.

The details of this incident were revealed in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, which was released on Tuesday.

According to Ukoha, Governor Otti’s main convoy was not involved in the incident and was nowhere near the location at the time.

“The convoy of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, was not attacked. No member of the advance team or any other person sustained injury, and no life was lost,” the statement read in part.

Ukoha further urged the public to disregard rumours suggesting otherwise. He added that security agencies have been notified, and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the assailants.

At the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Command has not released any official statement on this incident.

Gunmen have been known for terrorising and causing havoc in Imo State, other parts of the southeast, and the country at large. Some target commuter vehicles along highways.

In May, gunmen attacked multiple commuter vehicles along the highway in Imo, killing at least 30 people. More than 20 vehicles and trucks were set on fire. Reacting to the May attack, an international non-governmental organisation (NGO), Amnesty International, described it as a callous disregard for the sanctity of life.

“​​The attack … shows callous disregard for the sanctity of life. The gunmen blocked the Okigwe-Owerri highway and areas of Umuna in Onuimo LGA, unleashing violence in an utter show of impunity.

“The Nigerian authorities must immediately and transparently investigate this attack and ensure that the actual perpetrators are brought to justice. International law requires the Nigerian government to promptly investigate unlawful killings to bring perpetrators to justice,” Amnesty wrote on X.

According to reports, the attackers were suspected members of the proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In another related harrowing incident, five people lost their lives in an attack in the Okigwe local government area of the state on August 22. Residences were also destroyed. One of the affected homes belonged to the youth security leader.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, vowed to prosecute the perpetrators of the August attack and hold them accountable for their actions.