Otu signs C’River budget into law, commits to inclusive growth

Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Edet Otu, has formally signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, describing the budget as “a statement of purpose and a solemn commitment to social stability, inclusion, and shared prosperity.”

The signing ceremony was held at the Government House in the presence of the Speaker of the House of Assembly and members of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.



Speaking at the event, Otu stated that the budget was carefully designed to address the realities facing the state while laying a solid foundation for long-term growth. “This budget is more than a legal appropriation,” he declared. “It is our blueprint for economic transformation, social protection, and the delivery of tangible dividends of democracy to our people.”



The governor commended the House of Assembly for its “diligence, transparency, and patriotism” throughout the budget process. He noted that the legislature’s engagement with the executive, civil society organisations, and state economic managers reflected global best practices.

“The successful implementation of this budget will continue to inspire confidence in governance and reinforce accountability in the service of our people,” Otu said.



According to the governor, the N961 billion 2026 budget places strong emphasis on capital development, with significant investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, energy, and social protection. “By prioritising roads, bridges, urban renewal, and rural connectivity, we are not just building infrastructure; we are unlocking new economic opportunities across our cities and communities,” he stated.

Otu further stressed that human capital development remained at the heart of his administration’s agenda. “Our education sector remains central to our future,” he said, adding that the budget provides for improved learning infrastructure, teacher development, and better educational outcomes to prepare young people for a modern economy.



He also emphasised the importance of healthcare and social welfare, noting that the budget includes projects aimed at expanding medical facilities, enhancing service delivery, and safeguarding the well-being of citizens. “No one will be left behind as we strengthen social safety nets, empower citizens, and protect the most vulnerable among us,” the governor assured.



Earlier in his address, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayamben, stated that the legislature approached the budget with a deep sense of responsibility to the people. “This House has a duty to speak for every segment of our society,” Ayamben said.