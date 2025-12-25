Otu signs Cross River 2026 budget into law

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, describing the budget as “a statement of purpose and a solemn commitment to social stability, inclusion and shared prosperity.”

The signing ceremony took place at the Government House, in the presence of the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly and members of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

Speaking at the event, Otu said the budget was carefully crafted to address the current realities facing the state while laying a solid foundation for long-term growth.

“This budget is more than a legal appropriation. It is our blueprint for economic transformation, social protection, and the delivery of tangible dividends of democracy to our people,” he said.

The governor commended the House of Assembly for what he described as its “diligence, transparency and patriotism” throughout the budget process, noting that consultations with the executive, civil society organisations and economic managers reflected global best practices.

“The successful implementation of this budget will continue to inspire confidence in governance and reinforce accountability in the service of our people,” Otu added.

According to him, the ₦961 billion 2026 budget places strong emphasis on capital development, with significant investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, energy and social protection.

“By prioritising roads, bridges, urban renewal and rural connectivity, we are not just building infrastructure; we are unlocking new economic opportunities across our cities and communities,” the governor stated.

Otu stressed that human capital development remains central to his administration, particularly in education.

“Our education sector remains central to our future,” he said, explaining that the budget provides for improved learning infrastructure, teacher development and better educational outcomes to prepare young people for a modern economy.

He also underscored the importance of healthcare and social welfare, noting that the budget includes projects aimed at expanding medical facilities, improving service delivery and strengthening social safety nets.

“No one will be left behind as we empower citizens and protect the most vulnerable among us,” he assured.

Earlier, Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayamben, said the legislature approached the budget with a deep sense of responsibility to the people.

“This House has a duty to speak for every segment of our society,” Ayamben said.

He explained that the Assembly subjected the budget to rigorous scrutiny through what he described as an “open review” process to ensure adequate allocation for institutional strengthening, security response and citizen protection.

“In the interest of transparency and redress, we reviewed the budget framework in line with our constitutional responsibility and the public interest,” he said.

Ayamben highlighted the budget’s strong capital orientation, noting that it would drive wealth creation and infrastructure expansion across the state.

“This strong capital orientation will drive prosperity across the state. From roads and power infrastructure to education and healthcare, every allocation reflects the needs and aspirations of our people,” he stated.

Both the governor and the Speaker emphasised women’s and youth empowerment. Otu noted that women “play a critical role in shaping our future,” while Ayamben said the House supported targeted programmes in skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, sports development, and economic inclusion.

As he signed the budget into law, Otu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaboration with the legislature.

“Together, we shall advance financial harmony, accountability, and effective service delivery. Together, we will deliver on the promise of greatness for Cross River State,” he said.