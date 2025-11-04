Over 90 German companies now operate in Nigeria, says Tuggar

As Germany moves to deepen cultural, economic ties

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has disclosed that the relationship between Nigeria and Germany is improving, with over 90 German companies currently operating in the country.

He disclosed this at the German Unity Day celebration in Abuja.

“Over 90 German companies now operate in Nigeria, contributing to job creation and technology transfer, and reinforcing Germany’s position as Nigeria’s second-largest trading partner,” Tuggar, who was represented by the Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wahab Akande, said.

While commemorating the unification of Germany and its enduring friendship and strategic partnership with Nigeria, he stated that Germany stands as a beacon of innovation, resilience, and global cooperation, which Nigeria is proud to count among its most valued partners.

He said the bilateral relations between the two countries had witnessed remarkable growth, particularly in the area of trade.

MEANWHILE, the Consul General of Germany in Lagos, Mr Daniel Krull, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Nigeria across key sectors, including trade, film, science, and energy.

Speaking at a press briefing and networking with the German film industry delegation, Krull described Lagos as the economic epicentre of Nigeria and disclosed that the consulate was expanding its visa processing capacity and fostering new partnerships to attract more German investments, particularly in information technology and the creative industry

He said they were currently processing more than 10,000 visas yearly and hope to speed up with new counters and more personnel, as well as include external service providers for specific visa categories and set up a system where verification of documents related to academic diplomas would be established.

According to him, the second big focus of the consulate is fostering economic relations. According to him, Nigeria is the biggest trading partner in West Africa, with only South Africa having a bigger trade exchange with Germany than Nigeria.

He said the Delegation of German Companies in the movie sector ranges from production companies to companies that provide legal services for royalty management and intellectual property protection, as well as equipment rental companies, among others. He noted that the delegation arrived to attend the ongoing Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).