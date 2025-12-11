‘Overpricing by vendors threatens future of Detty December’

The Managing Director of Travelden, a subsidiary of Finchglow Holdings Ltd., Mr Gbenga Onitilo, has warned that excessive pricing across Nigeria’s hospitality and entertainment sectors poses a major threat to the long-term sustainability of the popular Detty December tourism season.

Speaking with aviation correspondents on Thursday in Lagos, Onitilo expressed concern that many operators were exploiting visitors, especially Nigerians in the diaspora and international tourists, by charging exorbitant rates for accommodation, entertainment, and related services.

He noted that Detty December gained significant momentum in 2024 due to the large number of diaspora Nigerians returning home after long periods abroad.

Their spending, he said, boosted the economy of Lagos, Calabar, Owerri and other cities, through remittances and increased patronage of local businesses.

However, he lamented that the country did not adequately plan for the influx, creating room for widespread overpricing.

“Even facilities with available rooms placed their rates far above normal seasonal adjustments, with some tripling their prices. Some show promoters also set ticket and table fees beyond reasonable limits,” he said.

Onitilo added that some operators increased prices by as much as six times the usual rates, assuming visitors would spend freely because they earned foreign currency, a trend he described as short-sighted and harmful.

The travel expert said the absence of government regulation and structured oversight had allowed profiteering to flourish, thereby discouraging both repeat and prospective visitors.

He warned that tourists were increasingly choosing alternative destinations such as Ghana and Rwanda, which offer more predictable pricing and better-curated tourism experiences.

According to him, the long-term success of Detty December depends on building a coordinated tourism ecosystem covering nightlife, transportation, shopping, entertainment, and accommodation.

He also noted that airports play a critical role in tourism development, but said Nigeria’s airports lack several essential facilities that enhance visitor experience.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, says the Federal Government cannot fix domestic airfares because the market is deregulated, but promised that fresh aircraft leases and tougher competition will force prices down.

Briefing State House correspondents after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, the minister said Nigerian aviation has operated on market pricing since liberalisation began in the Babangida era and the government has “no legal powers” to set ticket rates for private airlines.

“The government has absolutely no power to fix prices for private enterprises. That is what deregulation means,” Keyamo said, adding, “But that does not mean we are leaving the airlines without engagement.”

He confirmed he had been invited by the Senate over rising fares, but could not attend because he was making presentations to the FEC.