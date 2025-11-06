Owoturo tasks registrars on innovation, efficiency to strengthen capital market

The outgoing President and Chairman of the Council of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR), Oluseyi Owoturo, has urged registrars to embrace innovation and efficiency in service delivery to strengthen trust and deepen participation in Nigeria’s capital market.

Speaking at the 14th Annual Conference and Presidential Investiture of the Institute in Lagos, Owoturo, also the Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Registrar Limited, said the forum was designed to explore how registrars can transform their operations through technology and forward-thinking strategies to meet the demands of the future.

He said the conference theme, “Unlocking Global Value: The Evolving Role of Capital Market Registrars in Trust, Efficiency and Innovation,” reflected the need for registrars to evolve from traditional record-keepers to strategic partners shaping the future of the capital market.

According to him, the role of registrars now extends to fostering transparency, enhancing investor engagement, and supporting the growth of a resilient and sustainable market.

He added that the Institute remains committed to building trust, advancing efficiency through digital innovations, and ensuring compliance with ethical and regulatory standards.

The event also featured the investiture of Mrs Catherine Nwosu as the 4th President and Chairman of the Council of ICMR, alongside the induction of new fellows and associates.

Recall that last month, Owoturo, while speaking to journalists, emphasised the role of technology in advancing Africa’s capital market. He noted that in June 2025 the Securities and Exchange Commission directed public companies and their registrars to comply with the Finance Act 2020, requiring that dividends unclaimed for six years or more be transferred to the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund. He described the directive as part of a broader effort to enhance accountability, transparency, and investor protection.

“At Coronation Registrars Limited, we anticipated this shift long before the directive. We rolled out several initiatives to ensure that shareholders could claim their dividends seamlessly. Working closely with shareholder associations across Nigeria, we conducted nationwide sensitisation campaigns, mapped mandates, validated accounts, and built systems to remove friction from dividend payments. Today, the results are evident: a sharp reduction in unclaimed dividends on our registers and a renewed sense of trust from investors,” he said.

Mr Owoturo argued that the future of registrars in Africa lies in technology-driven solutions.

“The question goes beyond unclaimed dividends. What kind of registrar does Africa need to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving financial landscape? Our answer is clear: a registrar built on products, powered by platforms, and defined by innovation,” he added.