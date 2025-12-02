Oyebanji recalls sacked commissioners, cites pressure from party’s stakeholders

.Forwards names to Assembly for reconfirmation

EKITI State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has forwarded a list of nominees to the state’s House of Assembly for screening and consideration for appointment as commissioners in a bid to reconstitute his cabinet.

This was contained in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Habitat Adubiaro, which was made available to newsmen yesterday, in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji, who, however, retained five commissioners considered critical to the running of his government, as well as four directors-general.

Those retained included Commissioners for Education, Health, Agriculture, Justice/Attorney General and Trade and Investment.

However, the current list comprised commissioners who were members of the State Executive Council that was dissolved by the governor on August 10, 2025.

Also, a statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yinka Oyebode, yesterday, in Ado-Ekiti, said that the decision to re-present the former commissioners for consideration by the Assembly was jointly taken by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and critical stakeholders of the party in Ekiti State, who impressed it on the governor to retain the team.

“The decision was hinged on the need for the party to go into the June 20, 2026, Ekiti State governorship election as a united family. It is believed that appointing a new set of commissioners barely seven months before the election could be counter-productive,” the statement stated.