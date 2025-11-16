Oyetola says School of Fisheries to drive Blue Economy growth urges support for Tinubu

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has stated that the proposed School of Fishery/Marine College in Iragbiji, Osun State, aligns with Nigeria’s emerging Blue Economy framework.

He explained that the initiative would empower young people with practical skills in aquaculture, marine sciences, and sustainable environmental management.

Oyetola made the call at the weekend in Iragbiji during the 34th Iragbiji Day Celebration, an event that drew an impressive assembly of dignitaries including the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi (Odundun IV), eminent monarchs from across Osun State, captains of industry, and thousands of sons and daughters of the ancient town who converged to celebrate their cultural heritage and recent developmental milestones.

The Minister urged the community to view the institutions not merely as government projects but as “living legacies that will shape the destiny of our children and generations yet unborn.”

He charged the people of Iragbiji and Nigerians to firmly support the administration of President Bola Tinubu, describing the ongoing developmental strides of the Federal Government as “a generational blessing that must be protected and maximised.”

Addressing the crowd, the former Osun State Governor said Iragbiji was witnessing unprecedented transformation under President Tinubu — most notably the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji (FUADSI), and the approval for the School of Fisheries to be sited in the community.

“These two monumental institutions represent a generational blessing — a legacy that will change the face of Iragbiji forever,” Oyetola said, noting that the university would stimulate growth in education, drive innovation, expand employment opportunities, and attract national and international partnerships.

The Minister urged the community to view the institutions not merely as government projects but as "living legacies that will shape the destiny of our children and generations yet unborn."

Oyetola also used the platform to rally support for President Tinubu, stressing that the President’s fairness and inclusivity in national development deserved reciprocal commitment from citizens. “I call on every son and daughter of Iragbiji to embrace these projects wholeheartedly and to continue to support President Tinubu’s administration. By supporting his policies, we support progress, we support unity, and we secure a better future for ourselves and for our children,” he said.

In a warm tribute to the host monarch, the Minister praised Oba Olabomi for the peace, progress, and unity that Iragbiji has enjoyed under his reign, describing him as a leader whose wisdom continues to guide the town towards prosperity.

He also advised youths to shun drug abuse and crime, emphasising that “there are no shortcuts to lasting success,” and urging them to choose diligence, integrity, and hard work. The ceremony, rich in cultural displays, reunions, and community fundraising, further highlighted Iragbiji’s reputation for hospitality and communal spirit — values Oyetola encouraged residents to extend to incoming students, lecturers, and staff of the newly approved federal institutions.

“Our story is one of resilience, unity, and divine favour. As we celebrate the 34th Iragbiji Day, let us look to the future with hope and determination,” he said. “Iragbiji’s greatness lies not in her size but in the greatness of her people.”

The celebration ended with renewed optimism as indigenes pledged continued commitment to the growth and progress of the town.