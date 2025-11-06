Oyo approves N38.7bn to rebuild 30km road

The Oyo State Government has approved over N38 billion for the reconstruction of the 30-kilometre Igboho–Kishi Road in the Oke-Ogun area of the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this on Thursday after the weekly Executive Council meeting held at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, the state capital.

Oyelade explained that the move was in fulfillment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s promise to link all six geo-political zones of the state through the construction of durable and accessible road networks.

The commissioner said: “This fact came to light after the state Executive Council meeting, where key infrastructural projects were approved, including the reconstruction of the 30-kilometre Igboho–Kishi Road in the Oke-Ogun area and the 38.9-kilometre Ido–Akufo–Eruwa Road in the Ibarapa axis.

“The reconstruction of the 30km Igboho–Kishi Road was approved at a cost of N38,689,548,227.66. Similarly, the reconstruction of the 39km Ido–Akufo Junction–Eruwa Road will be executed at a cost of N50,344,692,765.50.

“These projects formed part of the major highlights of the council’s approvals aimed at further improving infrastructure across the state.”

On energy, the commissioner said the council also approved the construction, installation, distribution, operation, and maintenance of the 12MW Ibadan Independent Gas Power Plant Project at a cost of N27,338,650,000.

He added that the approval would ensure the attainment of sustainable infrastructural development in the state by providing uninterrupted electricity to critical government facilities such as the State Secretariat, Government House, Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, High Courts, state hospitals, and the Lekan Salami Stadium, among others.

The commissioner said, “Also, after the completion of the earlier approved installation of high-mast floodlights in parts of the state, the council has approved another award for a hybrid power system at a cost of N8,967,895,436.26 to extend the project to selected key areas within the Ibadan metropolis.”

Last week, the Oyo State Government donated four operational vehicles to enhance the efficiency and safety of airport operations ahead of the reopening of the upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan.

The Chairman of the Airport Upgrade Committee, Mr. Bimbo Adekanmbi, presented the vehicles to the airport management on Friday on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Adekanmbi said the donation underscores the state government’s commitment to ensuring that the airport meets international operational standards, noting that Oyo State could not depend solely on the Federal Government or the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to provide all required facilities.

“This is a donation from the governor on behalf of the Government of Oyo State. As you are aware, we are upgrading the airport, and for it to be fully operational, many facilities are required. We cannot wait for the Federal Government to provide everything, so the governor decided to donate these vehicles,” he said.

According to him, the four vehicles were allocated to key operational agencies within the airport, the Aviation Security Department of FAAN, the Nigerian Police Force (Airport Command), the Airport Operations Department, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).