Oyo charts path to people-centred, tech-driven smart cities

The Oyo State Government has pledged to build people-centred smart cities driven by innovation, technology, and inclusiveness.

The Executive Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on the Oyo State New Towns and Cities Development Authority (OYNTCDA), Mrs. Mofoluke Adebiyi, stated this recently at the 2025 World Cities Day commemoration held at the Local Government Staff Training School, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The event, themed “People-Centred Smart Cities,” focused on creating urban spaces that prioritise human well-being alongside technological progress.

Mrs. Adebiyi described the theme as one that aligns closely with Governor Seyi Makinde’s urban development agenda, which emphasises “technology and, more importantly, people-focused innovation and inclusive spatial planning.”

She explained that the Ibadan Circular Road Corridor and the Ilu-Tuntun Smart City project stand as a testament to the governor’s commitment to modern and inclusive urban development.

“Across the world, cities are undergoing profound transformation,” she said, adding, “Digital technology now shapes how people live, move, and interact, influencing everything from mobility to waste management, building design, and governance. Yet, at the core of every successful city lies the human element, the community, the sense of belonging, and equitable access to opportunities.”

The Executive Adviser noted that smart cities must strike a balance between innovation and inclusion, emphasising that the State Government’s initiatives aim to address pressing challenges, such as inadequate housing and urban congestion.

According to her, the creation of the Oyo State New Towns and Cities Development Authority (OYNTCDA) was a deliberate step toward coordinated and sustainable urban growth.

“The Authority’s mandate is to lead the planning, coordination, and delivery of new model cities, integrated districts, and infrastructure-led development corridors that can reshape the urban landscape of our dear state,” she explained.

Highlighting the state’s flagship projects, Ilu-tuntun New City and the Circular Road Corridor Urban District, Mrs. Adebiyi said the developments reflect the state’s forward-looking vision.

“Ilutuntun New City, located in Akinyele Local Government Area, is conceptualised as a modern, globally competitive urban hub that integrates smart infrastructure, innovation-driven enterprise zones, and inclusive residential neighbourhoods,” she said.

“It’s not merely about decongesting Ibadan; it’s about attracting new residents, industries, and investors.”

She added that the Circular Road Corridor Urban District, covering approximately 2,600 hectares in its first phase, is being developed as a mixed-use zone that links multiple peri-urban local governments, with potential for logistics, housing, and commercial expansion.

Mrs. Adebiyi explained that Oyo State is leveraging Geographic Information Systems (GIS), digital permitting, and spatial databases to improve urban governance and equitable land allocation. However, she stressed that the success of these projects depends on active community participation and collaboration.

“Smart cities are not defined by technology alone, but by how technology serves people,” she emphasised. “We are engaging with communities, traditional leaders, developers, and academia to ensure that every project reflects shared aspirations and inclusive participation.”

The adviser also revealed that the State is aligning with UN-Habitat’s Strategic Plan (2026–2029), focusing on housing, land, and basic services to deepen its sustainable urban development agenda.

“When, by the grace of God, we succeed, Oyo State will not only be known for its rich cultural heritage but will stand as a beacon for modern, livable, and people-centred smart cities in Africa,” she said.

She urged all stakeholders, including policymakers, professionals, investors, civil society, and community representatives, to collaborate in shaping urban spaces that promote dignity, safety, and opportunities for all residents.

The 2025 World Cities Day commemoration brought together government officials, urban planners, development partners, and private sector players, all united in their call for sustainable, inclusive, and technology-driven city planning.

Delivering a keynote address titled “Building Smart and Inclusive Cities—A Case Study of Ilu-Titun Business District Initiative,”

a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (FNIA)

Architect Olufemi Lola Oyenekan highlighted the Oyo State Government’s efforts to reposition Ibadan through strategic urban innovations such as the Ibadan Circular Road Development Project under the Oyo State New Town and City Development Authority (OYNTCDA).

“Smart cities are not about technology; they are about people living better lives,” Oyenekan said, quoting Carlo Ratti of MIT’s Senseable City Lab to underscore the human-centred approach driving Oyo State’s urban renewal vision.

The architect described Ibadan as a city of deep historical roots that is now being reimagined for modern brilliance.

According to him, the Ibadan Circular Road Development Project goes beyond physical infrastructure. It is a symbol of transformation and a deliberate step towards building a sustainable, inclusive, and technology-driven metropolis.

In his presentation roadmap, the architect outlined key focus areas, including defining smart cities, project vision and scope, and the triple impact—economic, environmental, and social—of the initiative.

He explained that a truly smart city “works smarter, not just harder,” combining data, digital tools, and intelligent design to improve citizens’ quality of life, enhance operational efficiency, drive economic growth, and promote environmental sustainability.

“The six pillars of a smart city,” he noted, “are Smart Mobility, Smart Environment, Smart Economy, Smart Living, Smart People, and Smart Governance. Each pillar contributes to creating a city that is inclusive, efficient, and future-ready.”

Oyenekan lauded the Oyo State Government’s leadership in championing urban development that balances innovation with inclusivity.

The event, which brought together policymakers, urban planners, architects, and development experts, highlighted the importance of creating cities that are not only technologically advanced but also responsive to the needs and aspirations of their residents.

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of OYNTCDA, Mr. Seun Raji, said that the event is historic, being the first in the history of the state.

He expressed optimism that the Smart Cities initiative is timely and will bring significant improvements to the lives and living conditions of Oyo State citizens in the near future.

Also, speaking, the Chairman of Akinyele Local Government, Honourable Wole Akinyele, said that he is glad with the Oyo State government’s plans for the development of new towns and cities, from which rural dwellers will benefit in terms of electricity and good roads coming to the rural areas.

In her remarks, the immediate past Head of Service, Alhaja Ololade Agboola, said that Oyo State is blessed with mineral resources and is grateful for the great feat.

She therefore called for support from all stakeholders for the new agency.

A panel of discussants on the topic “Digital Innovation to Enhance Urban Infrastructure, Land Use, and Basic Services” submitted that Oyo State is opening up to the global world, aligning with the global vision and mission of partnership and collaboration with tech experts, innovators, and investors.