Oyo govt suspends monarch over illegal mining

The Oyo State Government has suspended the Sobaloju of Ofiki, Chief Jacob Adefabi Sobaloju, over alleged involvement in illegal mining activities and violation of the state’s mining regulations.

The suspension, which takes effect immediately from Monday, January 5, 2026, followed allegations that the monarch violated Executive Order 001/2023, which regulates mining activities in Oyo State, and encouraged trespass on government-gazetted assets.

The state government said the action was taken to protect public interest and preserve government assets, particularly forest reserves designated for conservation.

According to a letter signed by the Director of Chieftaincy Matters in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Olajire A.M., Chief Sobaloju was accused of issuing consent letters to mining companies without proper authorisation.

The letter further alleged that the traditional ruler permitted mining activities within state government-reserved forests and facilitated unauthorised mining operations in violation of existing laws.

As a result, the monarch was ordered to vacate the palace of the Onitọ of Ito pending the conclusion of investigations into the allegations levelled against him.

The letter described the suspension as a precautionary measure to ensure the integrity and credibility of the ongoing investigation.

Part of the letter, titled “Re: Complaint against Chief Sobaloju of Ofiki for violation of State Executive Order, Forest Reserve Regulations and encouraging trespassing of government gazetted assets,” read, “I am directed to inform you that you have been accused of violating the State Executive Order 001/2023, which governs mining activities in Oyo State, and of encouraging trespassing on government gazetted assets.”

It added, “The allegations include issuing consent letters to mining companies without proper authorisation, permitting mining activities in state government reserve forests, and facilitating unauthorised mining operations.”

The embattled monarch was also directed to immediately desist from all mining-related activities, including the issuance of consent letters to miners.

He was further warned against interfering with the investigation and instructed to make himself available to the investigating team whenever required.

The Oyo State Government has, in recent years, intensified efforts to curb illegal mining activities, particularly in forest reserves and rural communities, citing environmental degradation, insecurity, and loss of revenue as major concerns.

Executive Order 001/2023 was introduced to strengthen regulation, ensure proper licensing, and prevent traditional rulers and individuals from unlawfully authorising mining operations.

The government reiterated its commitment to enforcing mining laws strictly, warning that anyone found complicit in illegal mining, regardless of status or position, would face appropriate sanctions.

As of the time of filing this report, Chief Sobaloju had yet to respond publicly to the allegations.