Oyo NBA decries kidnapping, rallies gov, security chiefs to end menace

Yuletide: Ekiti govt interfaces with herders, farmers to forestall breach of peace

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch, yesterday, raised concerns over the rising cases of kidnapping in Oyo State, urging Governor Seyi Makinde and heads of security agencies to forge a united front to confront what it described as a growing threat to public safety.

Chairman of the branch, Ibrahim Lawal, who spoke during a media briefing to herald the 2025 Ibadan NBA Law Week, scheduled to begin today, said recent abductions had shattered the state’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s safest, insisting that the situation demands urgent, coordinated action.

Lawal, who addressed journalists alongside the Law Week Planning Committee Chairman, Oluseun Abimbola (SAN), Dr Festus Adedayo, Jubril Adio, and other members, said the association was concerned by the reported incidents of kidnapping in the state in recent weeks.

“In the past, Oyo State used to be the most secure state in Nigeria. But the reverse is the case with the current administration,” Lawal said.

“It is worrisome that people are kidnapped in the town and even in their homes. The governor and security chiefs must sit down and address this hydra-headed monster,” Lawal said.

He urged Makinde to re-evaluate the state’s security architecture, while calling on security agencies to “rejig the system” to ensure protection of lives and property.

The 2025 Law Week, scheduled for December 12–17, features a blend of intellectual discourse, professional development, community service, and social engagement, among other activities.

RELATEDLY, Ekiti State Government, yesterday, reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a calm and safe environment across the state, assuring residents that necessary measures are being strengthened to forestall any breach of peace before, during and after the festive season.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Brig.-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd) gave the assurance during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Farmers-Herders Peace Committee in Ado Ekiti.

He stated that the meeting was part of the state government’s proactive measures to promote mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among communities.

Ogundana explained that the meeting serves as an interface between farmers and herders with the aim of preventing conflicts and enhancing collaboration in the interest of peace and security