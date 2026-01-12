PAC Foundation empowers 100 young women with digital skills

PanAfrican Capital Foundation (PAC Foundation) has concluded the Girls Can Code (GCC) Cohort 3.0, a flagship digital skills initiative designed to equip young women with in-demand Virtual Assistant (VA) skills, improve employability and promote economic empowerment.

The Girls Can Code Cohort 3.0 in partnership with ALX Nigeria, trained 100 young women in core virtual assistance competencies, combining technical instruction with career-readiness support.

The programme focused on building participants’ digital confidence, professional competence and readiness for freelance and remote work opportunities in today’s evolving digital economy.

Speaking on the impact of the initiative, the Executive Secretary of PAC Foundation, Omolola Ojo, highlighted the programme’s broader purpose.

She said: “Girls Can Code goes beyond technical training—it is about unlocking opportunities and helping young women see what is possible for their futures. By equipping them with relevant digital skills, we are enabling financial independence, confidence, and long-term career growth.”

The programme recorded strong engagement and outcomes, with an 87 per cent overall attendance rate and an 84 per cent certification rate, exceeding the programme’s initial target.

Participants also reported a learner satisfaction score of 4.75, reflecting the quality of instruction and the relevance of the learning experience. Notably, several alumni transitioned into freelance and remote work roles shortly after completion, while others were trained and engaged as mentors to support peer learning and sustain programme impact.

According to the Programmes and Evaluation Manager at PAC Foundation, Oluwayomi Tobi-Ayegun, the results demonstrate the effectiveness of intentional programme design.

She said: “The outcomes from Cohort 3.0 affirm that when young women are given access to the right skills, tools, and support systems, they excel. Beyond certifications, we are seeing real transitions into income-generating opportunities and a growing culture of peer mentorship among alumni.”

Beneficiaries of the programme also shared how Girls Can Code has transformed their personal and professional journeys.

“Before this programme, I had no clear direction in the digital space. Today, I am certified, confident, and already exploring freelance opportunities,” said one participant.

Another beneficiary noted: “Girls Can Code helped me believe in my abilities. The training was practical, supportive, and empowering.”

A third participant added: “Being part of this cohort has opened my eyes to global opportunities I never thought were accessible to me.”

Girls Can Code is part of PAC Foundation’s broader commitment to promoting gender inclusion, digital literacy and youth empowerment.

The foundation said it remains committed to expanding the programme’s reach and impact to ensure more young women are equipped to thrive in the digital economy.