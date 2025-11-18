PalmPay unveils anti-fraud campaign, cautions customers against cyber theft

Worried by the rampant financial theft in the country, a leading Financial Technology platform, PalmPay Limited, has cautioned its customers against falling prey to scammers who are penetrating individuals’ private accounts.

The Managing Director of the fintech bank, Chika Nwosu, gave the advice while unveiling the anti-fraud campaign road walk with hundreds of youths in Kano.

Nwosu said PalmPay was embarking on the sensitisation walk campaign to protect and ensure no customer of the bank falls prey to fraudsters.

The Managing Director noted that while the number of fraud incidences is decreasing, the bank is committed to reducing it to zero.

He said, “We are gathered here today because of our program, the anti-fraud campaign. So, PalmPay is launching its anti-fraud campaign in Kano today. We want to have a very healthy financial ecosystem. We want to eliminate everything that is fraudulent on our platform. We don’t want anyone using PalmPay to become a victim of fraudsters.

“My message to customers is they should be very careful. Don’t click on any link simply because you see it on your phone or Facebook. Make sure to verify the link before clicking. If you don’t trust a link, it’s best not to click on it. Be cautious of the tactics used by scammers.

“The reason behind the campaign is due to some of the complaints we receive on our platforms, social media, and customer care lines. Although the incidents are not increasing, a decline does not mean we should relax. Our goal is to eliminate it completely or reduce it to zero level,” the bank’s Managing Director, Nwosu, stated.

Recently, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, also warned against obstructing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the performance of its lawful duties.

Fagbemi’s warning came a day after former Kogi State governor, Yahya Bello, was prevented by his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, from being arrested by the EFCC.

In a release, Fagbemi said, “This is a matter of very grave concern. It is now beyond doubt that the EFCC is empowered by law to invite any person of interest to interact with them in the course of their investigations into any matter, regardless of status.

“Therefore, the least that we can all do when invited is not to put any obstruction in the way of EFCC, but to honourably answer their invitation.

“A situation where public officials who are themselves subjects of protection by law enforcement agents will set up a stratagem of obstruction to the civil and commendable efforts of the EFCC to perform its duty is, to say the least, insufferably disquieting,” Fagbemi noted.