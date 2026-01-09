PAP trains 34 postgraduate students in UK varsities

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) announced yesterday that an additional 34 foreign postgraduate scholarship beneficiaries have been sponsored to various universities in the United Kingdom (UK) for the 2025-2026 academic year.



The scholars’ programmes include data science, fintech analytics, cyber security, international energy law and policy, construction project management, public health, agri-food technology, and electrical and petroleum engineering, among others.



PAP hinted that more foreign post-graduate scholars will be sent to UK universities in the current academic session. In December 2025, nine students, who were the first set of offshore post-graduate scholarship developments by the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, for the 2024-2025 academic year, graduated from their various programmes in UK universities.

Otuaro has sponsored over 9,000 students to universities within and outside Nigeria for different industry-relevant programmes since he assumed office in March 2024.



Speaking at the pre-departure orientation programme for the scholars at the PAP headquarters in Abuja yesterday, Otuaro said that the large-scale deployment was aimed at making the Niger Delta a knowledge-driven region.



He said that his leadership reinvigorated the programme to give it a new momentum in service delivery to the people of the region based on the mandate of President Bola Tinubu.

Otuaro said: “We are sending all of you for post-graduate studies in various universities in the United Kingdom.



“The PAP now has a new momentum and direction because of the repositioning and broad reforms that we carried out in line with the mandate of President Bola Tinubu.



“The objective behind the huge scholarships deployment is to ensure that we develop the needed human capital to transform the Niger Delta and generate knowledge-wealth.”



The PAP boss, who was represented at the event by his Technical Assistant, Mr Edgar Biu, advised the scholars to study hard to achieve academic excellence in their various fields of research.