Parents accuse FG of neglect as BEA scholars go hungry abroad

The Forum of Parents and Guardians of Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholars has issued a distress call to the Federal Government following what they describe as three years of systemic neglect of Nigerian students studying abroad under the BEA scholarship programme.

During a press briefing in Abuja, the group narrated harrowing accounts of students stranded across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa due to the prolonged non-payment of stipends.

The situation, they say, has now resulted in the death of a scholar in Morocco, with fears that more tragedies may occur.

This incident has sparked anger and renewed calls for urgent intervention.

The group revealed that the Federal Scholarship Board (FSB) has consistently failed to pay scholars their full entitlements for three consecutive years.

In the current year, no stipend payments have been made to any BEA scholar since the beginning of the year.

Furthermore, in 2024, the monthly allowance was reduced from the stipulated $500 to $220, leaving students unable to secure accommodation, food, medical care, or basic utilities.

In 2023, scholars faced a two-month payment gap and an additional four months of arrears that remain unresolved.

The crisis reached a breaking point when Bashir Malami, a Nigerian BEA scholar in Morocco, passed away on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Malami’s death was attributed to his inability to access timely medical treatment due to the lack of funds.

The parents’ protest at the Ministry of Finance in Abuja yesterday highlighted the dire situation.

They expressed their concerns about their children being “hungry, homeless, depressed, and slipping into medical crises.”

Many students are also facing challenges in obtaining visas and residency due to their inability to meet the financial requirements of their host countries.

Abang Matthew, representing the Parents’ Forum, expressed deep sorrow over the recent loss of their children, emphasising that their death was preventable. He attributed this tragedy to the government’s failure to provide adequate support to the scholars who were sent abroad.

The Parents’ Forum has come to the attention of many other scholars who are grappling with deteriorating mental and physical health. Simultaneously, parents in Nigeria are facing immense financial difficulties, resorting to borrowing, selling assets, and drowning in debt to support their children’s education abroad.

Over the past year, the Parents’ Forum said it has made repeated efforts to reach out to relevant authorities, including the Federal Scholarship Board, Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance, National Assembly, and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Despite these efforts, they alleged that they have not received any concrete response, even as the crisis continues to escalate.

In response to this urgent situation, the Parents’ Forum called on President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Education, and the National Assembly to take immediate action.

Their demands include the immediate release of all outstanding scholarship arrears, which amount to over 16 months unpaid.

Additionally, they seek the restoration of the original $500 monthly stipend as outlined in the award letters and signed agreements, as well as the establishment of a predictable and transparent payment framework to prevent future administrative delays.

The parents believe that the plight of BEA scholars is a national embarrassment and poses a significant risk to Nigeria’s future. They express concern that this situation could result in the loss of some of the country’s most talented young professionals in fields such as medicine, engineering, agriculture, diplomacy, and technology.

The Forum has gone beyond the press briefing and has also submitted a formal letter to the Honourable Minister of Finance, requesting urgent action to release funds to the Ministry of Education. These funds will then be used to make the necessary payments to the affected scholars.

The extended non-payment of scholarship stipends is not unrelated to the cash crunch plaguing the Federal Government, which has been conveniently overlooked in official quarters amidst the lean budget allocated to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the government.