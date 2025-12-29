Parliamentary workers accuse FG of breaching federal character policy

Parliamentary workers, under the umbrella of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly chapter, have raised concerns over alleged violations of the federal character principle in the appointment of secretaries within the National Assembly.

In a formal notice, dated December 22, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), PASAN warned that continued disregard for constitutional provisions could fuel discontent and industrial unrest.

PASAN, chaired by Sabiyyi Sunday, drew attention to Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Federal Character Commission Act, Cap F7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2024, both of which mandate equitable representation of Nigeria’s federating units in public service appointments.

The association emphasised that strict adherence to the Federal Character principle remains crucial for promoting fairness, inclusiveness, and national cohesion, particularly within sensitive institutions such as the National Assembly.

According to PASAN, failure to uphold the principle encourages perceptions of bias and marginalisation, with negative implications for staff morale and industrial harmony.

PASAN expressed particular concern over what it described as a recurring practice whereby vacancies in the secretary cadre were filled by candidates from states that were already represented, while other states within the same geopolitical zone were consistently denied the opportunity.

The association noted that the action reinforced the principle that no individual is above the rules and provided a strong example for public institutions to emulate.

The union urged the National Assembly Service Commission to take a cue from the President’s action by ensuring that all appointments strictly comply with constitutional and statutory provisions.

PASAN maintained that transparency and accountability in the appointment process would strengthen confidence in the commission and deepen good governance within the legislative arm of government.

While reaffirming its commitment to constructive engagement, PASAN called for immediate corrective measures to address existing imbalances and prevent future violations of the Federal Character principle, expressing optimism that prompt action would preserve equity, stability, and trust among National Assembly workers.