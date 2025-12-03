PDP, APC bicker over Aiyedatiwa’s support for Amotekun boss, recruitment of operatives

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter, has taken a swipe at Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for passing a vote of confidence on the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, amid the rising concerns of the welfare of operatives under his watch.

According to the opposition party, the affirmation of Aiyedatiwa in the leadership of Adeleye and the move to recruit an additional 500 Amotekun operatives portrayed political publicity rather than a sincere effort to strengthen security in the state.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity in the state, Wande Ajayi, the PDP stated that the governor ought to prioritise the welfare of the existing operatives before embarking on a new recruitment drive.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the PDP for politicising the security situation in the state, emphasising that Aiyedatiwa’s support for the leadership of Amotekun is based on performance, operational results, and the ongoing need for stability within the security architecture.

“If the PDP believes that enhancing security capacity through additional recruitment in these trying times is a ‘lapse’, then it speaks poorly of their understanding of the realities confronting our nation. The safety of our citizens is far too important for the trivial partisanship the PDP is displaying.

“The Aiyedatiwa administration has never ignored the welfare concerns of Amotekun operatives. Issues regarding salaries, documentation, and structural adjustments are already being addressed systematically and transparently without noise, sensationalism, or political theatre,” it said.