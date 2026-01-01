‘PDP is Dead’, defecting lawmakers fault party leadership, security lapses

Six serving PDP members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing disregard and disrespect for the nation’s constitution by the State legislature as some of the major reasons for abandoning the PDP.

The members jointly made their decision known while sitting in Gusau, the state capital, after deliberating over the poor management of the legislative arm, which they said has since compromised its duties by serving as an extension of the governor’s office and a rubber stamp to Governor Dauda Lawal.

The members, who tendered their separate letters before the factional Speaker, Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi, said that having been illegally suspended for about two years now—which has also silenced their constituents as elected members—they have since formed a parallel House of Assembly and have been challenging the illegalities of both the so-called government-recognised faction and the executive.

The defected lawmakers include the factional Speaker, Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi; member representing Gummi 1, Hon. Nasiru Abdullahi Maru; member representing Maru North, Barr. Bashir Abubakar Masama; member representing Bukkuyum North, Hon. Bashir Bello; member representing Bungudu West, Hon. Amiru Ahmad Keta; member representing Tsafe West, and Hon. Muktar Nasir Kaura, member representing Kaura North.

They claimed that without them, the present faction of the legislature, working with the governor, has been taking decisions and passing laws without forming the required quorum, and therefore such laws are null and void.

They urged the National Assembly to investigate their case and take the right steps towards ensuring that order and the rule of law are fully adhered to in the state legislature.

On their decision to join the opposition APC in the state, the lawmakers cited justice, fair play, harmony, and inclusiveness as the attraction that drew them, so that they can return and work for the growth and development of the state and the welfare of their constituents.

After reading all the defection letters, the Speaker, Hon. Bashir Aliyu Gummi, said: “Following the receipt of defection letters from the six Hon. Members including myself, I wish to formally congratulate every one of us for joining the Progressives in the country, that is, the All Progressives Congress (APC). May the decision be the beginning of success and development of our dear state and Nigeria at large.”

“I consider this bold decision as a wise one that will promote the political stability of our dear nation into a more prosperous one.”

“However, our collective decision to dump our former party (PDP) and join the APC marks a new political era in Zamfara State, where members of the ruling party defect to the opposition, which has changed the tradition.”

“PDP is dead; it is only waiting for burial arrangements in the country because the current leadership is derailed from the party manifesto and the purpose for which its founding members put it in place. Today, the party is battling protracted internal crises that have already destroyed it at all levels.”

“We cannot, therefore, trade our good reputation and political career to this collateral failure caused by selfish individuals, and so we have exited in order to move forward.”

“Incidentally, we all observed in our separate letters of defection from the PDP our concern over Governor Dauda Lawal’s nonchalance to the issue of insecurity in the state, as he perpetually busies and engulfs himself in his fight against Hon. Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, against the backdrop that he (Dauda) perpetuates himself as governor beyond 2027.”

“All these are taking place at a time when the PDP is in disarray and confused over who is its leader at the national level. Thus, it is in pursuit of our fundamental right to the provisions of Section 109 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) that we take the decision to evade the PDP.”