PEBEC exposes poorly performing MDAs due to service failures

Nigeria’s public sector recorded mixed progress in 2025 as the latest Business Facilitation Act (BFA) Performance Report revealed a sharp divide between well-performing government agencies and those still plagued by inefficiency, opacity and outdated service systems.

Released by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), headed by Mrs Zahrah Audu, the report assessed 69 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) between January and October 2025, which is the most comprehensive evidence-based review of service efficiency, transparency, responsiveness and compliance since the BFA came into force.

The Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) topped the 2025 ranking, emerging as the most efficient and compliant MDA in the country. It excelled in every category, including service efficiency, complaint resolution, innovation and transparency. Its success was driven by near-perfect compliance with Service Level Agreements (SLAs), full digitisation of application processes, constantly updated service information, and rapid resolution of complaints lodged on the ReportGov platform.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) followed in second place, delivering one of the year’s strongest performances. NDLEA’s improvement was evident in its highly responsive complaint-handling system, enhanced digital channels, and strong internal escalation mechanisms. The agency also recorded zero incidents of rent-seeking during mystery-shopping checks—an unusual feat for a frontline enforcement institution.

In the third place was the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), which recorded an efficiency score of 86.6 per cent, reflecting improvement in its service processes and compliance with established timelines.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ranked fourth, maintaining its long-standing reputation for structured, technology-driven service delivery. NCC’s automated licensing processes, defined service timelines, active customer-care channels and consistent responsiveness to complaints reinforced its position among the most reliable regulators.

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) completed the top bracket. Its rise was attributed to updated service and tariff information, clearer documentary timelines, targeted automation that cut port bottlenecks, improved customer engagement and stricter internal compliance monitoring.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the report exposed many MDAs performing far below national service-delivery expectations. These agencies recorded some of the lowest scores in transparency, SLA compliance, complaint handling, and digital readiness.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) finished at the bottom with a score of just three per cent, marking the weakest performance among all 69 MDAs. Close behind was the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), scoring 12.7 per cent, despite its critical role in national identity and digital verification.

The Joint Tax Board (14.6 per cent), National Bureau of Statistics (14.9 per cent), Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (14.5 per cent), and the Federal Produce Inspection Service (16 per cent) also ranked among the worst. The Nigerian Postal Service (NPS) performed poorly with 17.1 per cent, while the Ministry of Interior lagged with 19.5 per cent.

PEBEC warned that unless the weakest agencies undergo urgent reform, Nigeria will continue to experience uneven progress in its business environment.

The council emphasised that public-service reform is not a box-ticking exercise but a strategic requirement for strengthening investor confidence, improving government efficiency, and supporting long-term economic growth.