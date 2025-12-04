PENGASSAN urges FG to name terror sponsors, halt kidnappings

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has called on the Federal Government to publicly identify and prosecute sponsors of terrorism, while taking immediate measures to curb the rising wave of kidnappings across the country.

PENGASSAN President Festus Osifo made the appeal on Thursday at a press conference following the union’s National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

He warned that the escalating insecurity threatens national development and the safety of citizens.

“During the NEC session, we discussed issues plaguing our country today, bordering on the state of insecurity in Nigeria. We have all seen how insecurity has worsened in the last few weeks,” Osifo said.

“Yes, we just received that a new Minister of Defence will be sworn in shortly. But beyond changing personnel, the government, at all levels, should act decisively to curb this mess.”

Osifo questioned why known sponsors of terrorist groups have not been publicly named or prosecuted.

“We have heard several times when they tell us that they know the sponsors of these terrorists; the question is, where are the sponsors? Why haven’t you named them? Why haven’t you gone after them, taken them to the lock-up and got them convicted to serve as deterrents to others?” he asked.

Pointing out the human impact, Osifo said: “Nigerians are kidnapped on highways, in schools, in homes, on farms and in markets. This is not a mere crime. It is terrorism in its purest form. Today, some schools in the northern part of Nigeria are closed. A child who ought to be writing exams is locked in the house because they could not go to school as a result of terrorism.”

He also advocated for decentralising policing through state police, arguing that this would strengthen citizen protection. “The government must act decisively. These kidnappings must stop,” he said.

In addition to insecurity, PENGASSAN criticised the slow translation of macroeconomic policies into tangible relief for Nigerians. Osifo urged authorities to ensure that policies reduce food prices and enable farmers to return to their fields.

Addressing labour matters, Osifo said that industrial disputes, including ongoing issues with Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, remain unresolved.

“We hope and pray that these issues should be resolved at the table, so that we will not go back to Egypt. But as PENGASSAN, we don’t shy away from doing what is right. Our preference is to get matters resolved over the negotiation table,” he added.

On the oil and gas sector, Osifo stressed the need for competitive wages to retain skilled personnel, noting the risk of brain drain.

“A drilling engineer in Nigeria is doing the same job as one in the United States or Abu Dhabi. Companies must provide competitive conditions to retain the best talent,” he said.

The occasion also marked the retirement of Union General Secretary Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, who emphasised the enduring role of unions in advocating for workers’ welfare.

“Labour should use its brain and strength to confront capital. Capital will always try to maximise profit, but through capacity building, data and advocacy, workers can achieve better conditions,” he said.