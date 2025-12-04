PENGASSAN warns of brain drain in oil, gas sector over low pay

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has warned that Nigeria risks a substantial exodus of skilled personnel in the oil and gas industry due to low remuneration and challenging economic conditions.

Festus Osifo, President of PENGASSAN, made the remarks while briefing journalists at the conclusion of the union’s National Executive Council meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

He noted that the sector faces pressures from Naira devaluation and inflation, stressing that oil and gas skills remain globally competitive.

“A drilling engineer in Nigeria does the same job as one in the U.S. or Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Osifo urged the union to take steps to address the wage gap in order to retain talent within the country. “If we don’t act, the brain drain seen in other sectors will be child’s play,” he said.

He outlined gains made through collective bargaining across the sector, noting that agreements with government agencies, international oil companies, and service and marketing firms had brought relief to members affected by rising living costs.

“The association’s duty is to protect members’ jobs and enhance their pay,” he said.

Osifo also called on companies delaying salary reviews to adjust pay in line with economic realities. “This industry recruits the best.

Companies must provide the best conditions,” he said.

On national security, Osifo urged the government to take decisive measures against terrorism and kidnappings. “We are tired of condemnations.

Government must expose sponsors and protect citizens,” he said. He added that establishing state police would improve local security response.

Speaking on the economic impact of insecurity, Osifo said, “Nigerians want to see food on the table, not macroeconomic figures,” and called for coordination of fiscal and monetary policies to ensure that economic gains reach households.

“Translate macro results to food on the table,” he said.