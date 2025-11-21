Polaris offers free prostate cancer screening to 250 men

Following the success of its 2024 free prostate cancer screening, Polaris Bank has again partnered with Men’s Health Clinic to launch the 2025 edition of its flagship male wellness initiative, themed “Men, Your Health Matters – Get Screened Today!”

The financial institution would provide free prostate cancer screening for 250 men aged 40 and above from November 24 to December 31, 2025.

Prostate cancer remains the second most common cancer among Nigerian men, but early detection offers a survival rate exceeding 98 per cent.

Building on last year’s impact, Polaris Bank is fully sponsoring another round of comprehensive, painless, and confidential screenings that include PSA blood test, Digital Rectal Examination (DRE), and one-on-one specialist consultation at no cost to beneficiaries.

Commenting on the exercise, Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Kayode Lawal, said: “The feedback and lives touched in 2024 reaffirmed our commitment to men’s health. We are delighted to sustain this tradition, remove every barrier to early detection, and welcome more men into the Polaris Bank family with seamless, rewarding banking experiences.”

On his part, Founder and Chief Medical Director of Men’s Health Clinic, Akin Oteniya, added: “Last year’s collaboration with Polaris Bank set a gold standard for corporate health responsibility in Nigeria. We are proud to partner again in 2025 to deliver dignified, expert care and continue saving lives through early intervention.”