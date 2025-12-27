Police arrest eight Yoruba nation agitators over road block, assault in Ogun

Ogun State Police Command has arrested eight suspects over an alleged breach of public peace, unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic and assault on police officers following a disturbance linked to the Democratic Republic of the Yoruba group in parts of Sango-Ota.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, with the arrest of eight people.

According to Babaseyi, the disturbance took place at Temidire Junction and under-bridge area of Sango-Ota, where members of the group allegedly barricaded roads and disrupted vehicular movement.

He stated: “On December 25, 2025, Christmas Day, at Temidire Junction and under-bridge, Sango-Ota, a group agitating under the aegis of ‘Democratic Republic of the Yoruba’ unlawfully barricaded roads, set bonfires, disrupted the free flow of traffic, and attacked police officers deployed to maintain law and order.”

Babaseyi explained that police operatives were promptly mobilised to restore calm in the affected areas.

“Upon receiving the report, police operatives swiftly mobilised to the affected locations, successfully dispersed the group, and arrested the following suspects: Adewale Sosanya, ‘M’ aged 48; OpeyemiOladotun, ‘M’ aged 31; Zara Gabriel, ‘F’ aged 22; Ajoke Gabriel, ‘F’ aged 19; Adewale Adebomojo, ‘F’ aged 48; Yusuf Tanimowo, ‘M’ aged 40; Olurotimi Ademola, ‘M’ aged 52; and Toyin Gabriel, ‘F’ aged 40,” it said.

The police spokesperson further disclosed that several items were recovered from the suspects during the operation.

“Exhibits recovered include a Toyota Dyna vehicle used to convey the suspects, two broadcast speakers, a carton containing flags, shirts bearing inscriptions of their agitation, and banners displaying their messages and manifesto,” he said.

He added that the suspects would be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, reassured residents of the command’s commitment to maintaining peace and security across Ogun State.

The CP warned that the police would not tolerate any actions capable of breaching public peace, stressing that attacks on law enforcement officers would be met with firm and decisive measures.

He also urged members of the public to remain law-abiding and to promptly report suspicious activities to the police .