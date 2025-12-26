Police arrest two kidnap kingpins in Kwara

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of two notorious bandits and kidnap kingpins by its operatives in Kwara State.

Announcing their arrest in a statement on Friday, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, expressed delight that the police recorded a significant operational breakthrough.

Hundeyin added that the two notorious bandits and kidnap kingpins have been responsible for violent crimes across Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and Kwara States.

“On Friday, 19th December, 2025, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID–IRT), attached to Kwara State, in a covert operation carried out in collaboration with operatives of the Kwara State Police Command, intercepted and arrested two members of a dangerous banditry and kidnap gang along the Komen–Masallaci axis in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State,” the police PRO said.

The suspects arrested are Abubakar Usman, alias Siddi ‘m’ aged 26 and Shehu Mohammadu, alias Gide ‘m’ aged 30. Both suspects were arrested in Komen–Masallaci village, Kaiama LGA of Kwara State.

Hundeyin said during the operation, the following items were recovered from the suspects: one brand new Honda Ace 125 motorcycle, red in colour, valued at ₦1,850,000.00, which investigations revealed was purchased with proceeds of ransom payments; ₦500,000.00 cash, being unspent ransom money; one AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with 20 rounds of live ammunition.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious banditry and kidnapping gang terrorising communities across Zamfara, Katsina, Niger and Kwara States.

Further findings also indicated that the gang also doubles as suppliers of arms and ammunition to criminal elements.

Both suspects are currently cooperating with investigators to enable the arrest of other members of the syndicate and recovery of additional weapons.

The Nigeria Police Force further recalls that one of the suspects, Abubakar Usman (alias Siddi), was recently identified as the individual seen in a viral video flaunting firearms and large sums of money on social media.

Speaking further, Hundeyin said that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has commended the operatives involved for their professionalism and dedication, and reassured Nigerians of the Force’s unwavering commitment to dismantling criminal networks, combating banditry and kidnapping, and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been encouraged to continue to support the police with timely and credible information to aid ongoing security operations.