Police ban burning of tyres at crossover night in Nasarawa

The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, has placed a total ban on the burning of used tyres during crossover night activities marking the New Year celebrations across the state.

The Commissioner has consequently directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure strict enforcement of the ban and to arrest and prosecute anyone found engaging in the prohibited act.

The ban has become imperative to protect critical government and private infrastructure from damage and defacement, prevent environmental pollution, and ensure the free flow of traffic and public safety during the festivities.

CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed further urged vulcanisers to ensure that all used tyres are properly disposed of or taken away at the close of business each day to prevent unauthorised access by members of the public.

He also admonished parents and guardians to caution their wards against engaging in the burning of tyres or any related unlawful activities.

The Nasarawa State Police Command remains committed to ensuring a peaceful, safe, and hitch-free New Year celebration for all residents of the state.

Meanwhile, Tragedy struck during the annual Eggon Carnival in the Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Monday when an auto crash claimed the lives of four people and left several others injured.

The accident involved three trucks, one of which rammed into the carnival procession. Victims who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Nasarawa-Eggon General Hospital, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Yahaya Sabo-Adikwu, attributed the crash to reckless driving. He confirmed that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital.

A witness at the scene said the trucks lost control while approaching the procession, alleging that reckless driving by the drivers contributed to the incident. The witness further called for a thorough investigation and mandatory drug tests for drivers of heavy-duty vehicles.

In response to the tragedy, organisers announced the cancellation of the 2025 Eggon Carnival. They expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the victims.