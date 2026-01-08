Police bust child trafficking syndicate in Anambra, rescue 33 girls

Anambra State Police Command has busted a child trafficking syndicate operating in a compound in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of the state, rescuing no fewer than 33 underage girls from the place.

It was gathered that the raid followed an ongoing investigation involving a case of kidnapping, abduction, missing children and child trafficking.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued yesterday by the Spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga. Ikenga said during the raid, three children who were abducted since September 26, 2025, in Ebonyi State, and taken to an unknown location were sighted and rescued.

He added that operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu, raided the premises yesterday, adding that one suspect was arrested during the operation.

The statement read in part: “Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu on January 7, 2026, recorded a breakthrough in an ongoing investigation involving a case of kidnapping, abduction, missing children and child trafficking.

“The operatives arrested a female suspect, one Ifeoma Success Anthony, aged 37 years and rescued 33 underage girls in a house at Awkuzu.

“This feat follows a distress report received through the Police Command Control Room from the victim’s relatives on how their three children: Divine Mbam (Female), 14 years; Nwagu Favour (Female), 15 years; and Oke Blessing (Female) 18 years: respectively who were abducted since September 26, 2025, in Ebonyi State, and taken to an unknown location were sighted at Emma Pigin Road, Aguleri.”

He stated that the Anambra State Police Command remained committed to protecting lives, particularly vulnerable children, and urged the public to continue providing valuable information to support ongoing investigations.