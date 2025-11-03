Police declare Sowore wanted over planned Lagos protest

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday declared Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore wanted for allegedly organising a protest aimed at disrupting public peace.

Commissioner of Police Moshood Jimoh made the announcement at Iyana-Oworo on the Third Mainland Bridge, accusing Sowore of instigating unrest during demonstrations against government demolitions in the Oworonshoki area.

“As Commissioner of Police, I hereby declare Omoyele Sowore wanted for acts likely to cause public disorder,” Jimoh told reporters.

The police deployed armoured vehicles and hundreds of officers across Lagos, sealing access to Oworonshoki and dispersing protesters with tear gas.

Sowore, who had earlier arrived at the site, accused security forces of receiving shoot-to-kill orders before leaving the area.

The protest followed the demolition of homes built along a pipeline corridor, with residents accusing authorities of offering inadequate compensation.

The commissioner described the alleged plan as criminal and warned it could trigger severe traffic congestion and endanger lives.

“It is only someone who needs examination that would attempt to block such a vital route used by thousands daily,” he said.

Police said that 13 suspects had been arrested in connection with the planned protest, while Sowore allegedly fled. Investigations are ongoing to identify sponsors and collaborators.

Recently released from detention in Abuja after the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest. He has faced multiple charges, including treason and cyberstalking, and has repeatedly clashed with authorities over his activism.

In January, police questioned him over a viral video showing officers extorting motorists near Lagos airport. The officers were later disciplined.

On October 27, Jimoh had warned Sowore against entering Lagos, citing intelligence of planned disturbances. Police maintained a heavy presence at major points including Ojota, Maryland, Lekki Toll Gate, and Bariga.

Sowore dismissed the move as a badge of honour, sharing live footage of the protest and police tear gas on social media.

The Lagos government defended the demolitions, citing a 1990s urban master plan and safety concerns over illegal constructions on gas pipelines.

Jimoh also spoke about the tension connected to recent demolitions in parts of Lagos, particularly in the Oworo-Soki area where Sowore is taking his protests to, stating that eligible residents had already received compensation.

“The government compensated those affected, and the media witnessed it. There is no justification to provoke a crisis under the guise of protest,” Jimoh said.