Police deploy special squads ahead of Tinubu’s Borno visit

The Borno State Police Command has announced the deployment of tactical teams, surveillance squads, and operatives from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state today.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, confirmed that extensive security arrangements had been put in place to ensure the safety of the President and residents during the visit.

“The Borno State Police Command has deployed adequate security arrangements ahead of the visit of the President to Borno State scheduled for today, 20th December 2025,” the statement read.

ASP Daso explained that the Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, had designed what he described as a robust security architecture. “The state Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, has drafted a robust security architecture comprising conventional police personnel, tactical teams, surveillance squads, crowd control and Explosive Ordnance Disposal units to ensure a safe, secure, and hitch-free visit,” he said.

The Command also announced that temporary vehicular restrictions and diversions would be enforced in certain parts of Maiduguri, the state’s capital, to facilitate the smooth movement of the President’s convoy and other VIPs. “Members of the public are hereby informed that at intervals, certain roads, particularly the parallel route from Airport Road to Shehu Road, Maiduguri, may experience temporary vehicular restrictions or diversions to facilitate the smooth movement of VIPs and ensure public safety,” the statement added.

Reassuring residents, the Command emphasised its commitment to safeguarding lives and property throughout the presidential visit. “The Command reassures residents of its commitment to the protection of lives and property before, during, and after the presidential visit, and calls for the continued cooperation, vigilance, and support of the public,” ASP Daso said.

President Tinubu’s visit to Borno forms part of his three-state tour, which will conclude with the end-of-year holidays in Lagos.