Police probe murder of Delta APC chieftain

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of Mr. Ese Idisi, the Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ethiope East Local Government Area.

Idisi was reportedly murdered over the weekend by unidentified assailants in Okpara Waterside community, sending shockwaves through political and community circles.

Police spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said the command received a report of the killing and had begun investigations.

“We got a report that he was murdered and we are presently investigating,” Edafe stated, noting that details surrounding the incident remained unclear as of press time.

The killing has triggered outrage and deep concern within the APC in Delta State, following which a strongly worded statement was issued by his party describing Idisi’s death as a “brutal and condemnable killing” that has left the state chapter devastated.

Mr. Valentine Onojeghuo, the APC State Publicity Secretary, in a statement, called on security agencies to conduct a “thorough, uncompromising, and professional investigation” into what he termed a “cruel and senseless murder.”

He insisted that “the perpetrators, sponsors, and anyone connected to this heinous act must be identified, apprehended, and brought to justice without delay. Nothing short of a full-scale investigation will suffice in the prevailing circumstances.”

The party extended its condolences to Idisi’s family, describing him as a loyal, committed, and dependable party stalwart whose death has created a painful void in his community and within APC’s Ethiope East Ward 4.

“His death is not just a loss; it is a heavy blow that has plunged the Party into mourning,” he noted.

In other news, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the decision of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to extend its student loan scheme to vocational and technical training institutions, describing the move as a “national game-changer”.

In a statement on Monday by the spokesperson, Oluseye Oladejo, the party said the expansion reflects President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to bridging long-standing gaps in the country’s education and skills development sectors.

According to the Lagos APC, the initiative marks a major boost for millions of young Nigerians seeking skills in areas such as engineering trades, digital technology, construction, creative industries, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Oladejo said the system had for decades prioritised certificates over competence, leaving many young people without access to critical training opportunities.

The Lagos APC urged young people in the state to take full advantage of the expanded loan scheme, saying it provides a pathway to globally competitive skills and long-term economic empowerment.

The APC added that the development would deepen job creation, stimulate innovation, strengthen the workforce, and reduce unemployment, especially in Lagos, which it described as the nation’s hub for technology, creativity, and enterprise.