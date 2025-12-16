Police to resume enforcing tinted glass permit in January

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced that its operatives will resume the enforcement of tinted glass permit from January 2026.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement he shared on X on Monday night.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public of the planned resumption of the enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit policy pending the final determination of the matter currently before the court,” Hundeyin said.

He explained that this decision is aftermath of a careful review of emerging security concerns and the need to ensure the safety of all citizens.

Speaking further, Hundeyin said: “It is important to clarify that at no point did the court restrain the Nigeria Police Force from enforcing the provisions of the law regarding the use of tinted glass on vehicles.

“Nonetheless, in the spirit of responsibility, transparency, and public convenience, the Force suspended enforcement to allow motorists ample opportunity to regularise their documentation and complete the registration process without pressure.”

According to him, recent trends have, however, revealed a disturbing rise in criminal activities perpetrated with the aid of vehicles fitted with unauthorised tinted glass.

He lamented that some individuals and organised criminal groups have exploited this gap to conceal their identities and facilitate crimes ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping and other violent crimes.

In view of this, the police has found it both necessary and urgent to resume full enforcement as a proactive measure to safeguard communities across Nigeria.

Consequently, Hundeyin disclosed that the enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit will resume on 2nd January, 2026.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has nonetheless assured the public that the renewed enforcement will be carried out with utmost professionalism, respect for the rights of citizens, and in accordance with extant laws.

Egbetokun added that the police remains committed to promoting public safety and upholding the rule of law while working collaboratively with all stakeholders to keep Nigeria secure.

Meanwhile, Hundeyin stated that motorists who require the Tinted Glass Permit are encouraged to apply through the approved channels and ensure that their vehicles comply with legal procedures.