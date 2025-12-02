Police withdrawal from Atiku’s security detail an assassination plot – Timi Frank

The Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has accused authorities of endangering former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to potential security threats by withdrawing police operatives from his security detail.

As a former vice president, Atiku is entitled to police personnel for security. On November 23, Tinubu directed that police officers assigned to provide security for VIPs across the country be withdrawn from such duties and redeployed to focus on their core policing responsibilities.

Following this directive, police personnel who were attached to Atiku, Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, former First Lady Aisha Buhari and 17 Other VIPs To Return To Base.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Frank described this move as sudden, adding that a plot by the Presidency to assassinate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“No administration since 2007 has ever tampered with Atiku Abubakar’s security, despite his consistent role as a major opposition figure. Why now? Why at a time when insecurity is at an all-time high across the country? This action clearly reveals an ulterior motive.”

“This so-called blanket withdrawal is a cover-up. The real objective is to isolate and eliminate Atiku ahead of the 2027 election. The pattern is too obvious to ignore. Atiku, by law, is entitled to police protection as a former Vice President. Removing his security at this critical time is deliberate and dangerous,” Frank said.

He added that Tinubu is replicating a trend across Africa where presidents and leaders silence their opponents with state power by intimidating, arresting, detaining, prosecuting, and, in extreme cases, eliminating opposition leaders to retain power.

“President Tinubu is now following the disturbing trend in parts of Africa where incumbents use state power to silence their opponents. Atiku has been very vocal in exposing the failures of this administration, and this withdrawal of security is nothing but a political witch-hunt,” he added.

Since leaving office in 2007, Atiku has vied for the presidency but has lost to the opposition on several occasions. Although he has not publicly expressed his interest in vying for the highly contested seat of power in Aso Rock, Nigerians are speculating that the former vice president may try again.

Frank also accused Tinubu of appointing people from his ethnic group (Yoruba) into top security positions to “carry out dirty political jobs”. He added that if the President has genuine intentions, he should also withdraw police personnel from the security details of his family members, friends, and appointees.