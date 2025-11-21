Port Police foil attack on foreign vessel in Lagos, arrest seven suspects

The Ports Authority Police, Western Command, has arrested seven suspects linked to a series of illegal boarding attempts and attacks on foreign vessels within the Lagos port corridor in recent weeks.

According to a statement issued on Friday, November 21, 2025, by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Isaac Hundeyin, the suspects were apprehended around 1:30 a.m. by operatives of the Marine Unit during a routine patrol near the Ports & Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) waterfront.

The operatives intercepted a suspicious speedboat positioned close to a Liberian-flagged vessel, CL YINGNA HE, at Berth 12. Initially, three occupants were spotted on the boat, but four others were later found lying flat on the deck in an attempt to evade detection.

The Command said the suspects were caught stretching a long bamboo pole fitted with a steel hook toward the vessel, indicating an attempt to unlawfully board the ship. When questioned, they failed to provide any credible explanation for their presence in the restricted port area.

A search of the boat uncovered several tools commonly associated with illegal boarding attempts, including a heavy iron cutter, saw blades, a long bamboo stick with a steel hook, a ship rope, assorted spanners, screwdrivers, a plier, a plastic bucket, and a speedboat powered by a 60-horsepower Yamaha engine.

Hundeyin said their arrest aligns with recent patterns of attacks on international vessels in Lagos ports, including the Hong Kong–flagged MV RIGI VENTURE attacked at Berth 8 of SIFAX Port & Cargo Terminal on October 21, 2025; the Korean-flagged MV GLOVIS COSMOS attacked at Berth 10 of Five Star Logistics Terminal, Tin Can Island on November 14, 2025; and the Liberian-flagged CL YINGNA HE attacked at Berth 12 of PTML Grimaldi Terminal, Tin Can Island on November 15, 2025.

Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police, Western Command, Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja, said similarities in the suspects’ modus operandi strongly link them to the recent attacks.

She added that the seven suspects were arraigned in court on November 20, 2025, following the conclusion of investigations by the Port Criminal Investigation Department.

Agbaminoja reassured maritime stakeholders of the Command’s commitment to combating criminal activity within the nation’s ports.

She said the police will intensify patrols, strengthen intelligence gathering, and collaborate with other security agencies to ensure a secure and business-friendly maritime environment.