Presidency hails FRSC for clearing licence backlog, raising daily production to 15,000

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has commended the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for clearing the nationwide backlog of driver’s licences and raising its daily production capacity to 15,000.

PEBEC described the development as a significant boost to public service delivery and a major relief for millions of Nigerians who rely on driver’s licences for identification and mobility.

In a statement yesterday, PEBEC Director-General, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, said the feat reflects the FRSC’s renewed drive for operational efficiency and aligns with the Federal Government’s broader reform agenda aimed at making public services faster, transparent and citizen-centred.

She said, “PEBEC acknowledges the prompt and comprehensive actions taken by the Federal Road Safety Corps in response to service delivery concerns regarding delays in the production of driver’s licences nationwide.

“The FRSC has successfully cleared accumulated backlogs and boosted its daily production capacity to 15,000 licences after it launched an internal review, traced the cause of the disruptions and restored full system functionality.”

Audu highlighted the recent rollout of the Contactless Biometric Capture System as a game-changer in the licence processing chain. The upgraded platform enables applicants to obtain their permanent driver’s licences within 48 hours, eliminating the traditional dependence on temporary licences and drastically reducing processing times.

According to her, the innovation demonstrates FRSC’s responsiveness to public feedback and its willingness to deploy technology to solve longstanding administrative delays.

She noted that such reforms are central to PEBEC’s mission of cutting bureaucratic bottlenecks, strengthening regulatory efficiency, and improving the overall business environment.

The Council also urged applicants whose licences have been produced to visit FRSC centres nationwide for immediate collection. This call is part of ongoing efforts to clear over 294,000 unclaimed licences currently sitting at various centres.

Timely collection, Audu stressed, will help ease congestion, shorten queues, and allow FRSC personnel to concentrate on serving new applicants more efficiently.

Audu further revealed that following PEBEC’s formal communication to the FRSC on November 7, 2025, the Corps undertook a thorough internal review that identified the root causes of delays in the production pipeline.

The FRSC, she said, responded promptly by fixing system glitches, restoring operational stability, and introducing tighter monitoring mechanisms to forestall future disruptions.

She expressed confidence that the reforms already instituted will significantly improve service delivery and entrench a more reliable, technology-driven driver’s licence issuance system across the country.