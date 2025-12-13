Presidency, UNESCO REF, POWA launch bespoke urban agriculture training

The Presidency, through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Food Security, in collaboration with the UNESCO REF and the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) Lagos State Chapter, has launched a bespoke Urban Agriculture Training Programme.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Food Security, Barr. Yejide Ogundipe, speaking during the formal inauguration of the initiative in Lagos, reaffirmed the programme’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that women farmers must be recognised as vital contributors to Nigeria’s food security.

She noted that the initiative is designed to strengthen the Lagos State agricultural food system while empowering women through innovation, sustainability, and financial inclusion.

The programme, themed “Seed of Empowerment: Growing Women in Lagos,” equips women with tools, knowledge, and opportunities to thrive in urban farming.

According to her, the initiative aligns with the National Agricultural Technology Innovation Policy (NATIP) and connects directly with the ₦500 billion Offtake Guarantee Fund under the Produce for Lagos Programme, launched earlier in July 2025.

Participants are guaranteed a steady income every two to three weeks, ensuring that empowerment translates into tangible financial stability for households.

Organisers announced plans to expand the bespoke programme in 2026, targeting at least 120,000 women across all local governments and local council development areas in Lagos State.

Also, speaking President of UNESCO REF, Abdulsalami Ladigbolu‑Oranmiyan emphasised that the bespoke programme is not charity but empowerment, saying, “Philanthropy provides immediate relief, but capacity building empowers individuals to achieve financial freedom and long‑term sustainability. What we are launching today is designed to transform lives and communities.”

Also, POWA Chairperson, Lagos State, Risqat Jimoh, highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment at both local and national levels, noting that the initiative strengthens families, communities, and the food system of Lagos.

“Each participant would receive a Tier 2 certificate, which not only recognises training but also guarantees subsidised entry for their children into future agricultural programmes.

“This ensures that empowerment becomes generational, extending benefits beyond immediate participants.

“To ensure participants can immediately apply their training, each woman received a variety of seeds to kickstart their learning and farming practice. This practical support guarantees that the programme moves beyond theory into real, hands‑on empowerment, enabling participants to begin cultivating produce right away.”

A participant and beneficiary, Aisha Sanni, described the programme as “an alternative means for financial income.” She explained that, as a youth corps member, the opportunity positions her to save and prepare for completing her service year and future plans.

The bespoke initiative is supported by partners including NIHORT (National Horticultural Research Institute), IAR&T (Institute of Agriculture Research and Training), The Lichfield, Op3n Labs USA, Women’s Space USA, and others, under UNESCO REF’s flagship Strategic Intervention Programme – Alpha Category 2 Framework.

Organisers noted that financial stability in households is one of the strongest deterrents to crime, positioning the programme as both an economic and social intervention. It also serves as a CSR model for corporate partners interested in investing in women’s empowerment and food security.