President Tinubu congratulates Kano Governor Abba Yusuf on  his birthday 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sends heartfelt congratulations to Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano State, on his 63rd birthday on January 5, 2026.

The President highlights Governor Yusuf’s integrity, modesty, humility and commitment to public service, exemplified in his administration of Kano State.

Yusuf was elected governor of Kano in 2023 on the New Nigeria Peoples Party platform. He was previously the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport in the state from 2011 to 2015 during the administration of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

President Tinubu affirms that Governor Yusuf’s regime in Kano, the bastion of progressive politics in the North, re-echoes the commitment to grassroots development and ameliorating the plight of the Talakawas as championed by the late Mallam Aminu Kano in the state.

The President remarks: “Governor Yusuf’s leadership experience, particularly his years as commissioner, managing strategic portfolios in Kano State, may have prepared him for the kind of infrastructural changes now witnessed in the state.

“He has embarked on urban renewal programmes, building bridges and road networks, including the five-kilometre roads in each local government in the state.

“I also understood that his declaration of emergency in education has engendered a marked improvement in the performance of Kano students in NECO exams.”

The President wishes the Kano Governor a long life and more years of his transformative leadership in the state.