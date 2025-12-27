Pro-chancellor outlines path to national hope amidst yuletide celebrations

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos, Pastor Samuel Olatunji, has advised Nigerians to eschew fear despite the various challenges facing the country, noting that 2026 will be a year of glad tidings.

He said Nigerians should put their trust in God who holds the key to resolving the insecurity and other problems confronting the nation.

Olatunji gave the advice at the Trinity University 2025 Christmas Carol in Lagos.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the pro-chancellor said God is never far away, but always near and talking to mankind all the time.

While assuring that God is still looking out for Nigerians, Olatunji said He will never abandon us, but will make a way for us.

He said: “Since the world began, God has made that promise, even before the birth of Christ, which merely came to fulfill the promise that he will intervene, save us from our enemies, and from all those who hate us, and from every issue, problem, difficulties, fear, or harm that may confront us at any time.

“Meaning that God is essentially the God of hope, the God of intervention, the God of solution, the God who is committed, who is caring, who is concerned, and who can help, and who is able, is ready, is willing.”

Speaking about the Christmas carol, the pro-chancellor said the event was full of messages of thanksgiving, of God’s promises, of assurances, and divine intervention in our affairs as a people.

For 2026, he said Nigerians should not be anxious, pointing out that the God that sent us here should be our focus. “The Bible makes it very clear that vain is the help of man. Nobody will have help to offer anybody except he is ordained and sent by God. He may be wiser than Solomon or stronger than the strongest. He may be anybody, occupy any position, but if God hasn’t sent him as an instrument of help, he will be of no value to us. So, when we focus on God, he doesn’t disappoint.

“He doesn’t let down. Because he is more than keen, ready, and more than committed, able and willing to help,” he said.

Olatunji, however, noted that Nigeria needs divine intervention, inspiration, and instruction from heaven. People are doing different things. “And we are not even so sure if they are not working at cross-purposes. So, what should be the message? Let’s put God first. There is nothing God cannot do. There is no man God cannot handle,” he advised.

At the event, the students and staff uplifted the participants with various beautifully composed songs, dance and messages.