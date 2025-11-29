Professionalism, human resource top agenda as Civil Service Commissions meet in Abia

The 44th Annual National Council of the Civil Service Commissions of the Federation is set to hold in Umuahia, Abia State, from November 30 to December 5, 2025.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Repositioning Service Commissions In Nigeria As Hub of Professionalism In Public Services Resource Management.’

This conference, which is being organised under the auspices of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), is coming after the one of 2024 held in Katsina State, which produced the “Katsina Declaration” that embodied the aspirations and challenges of civil service commissions in the development of the country.

The conference in Katsina broke a jinx of over 10 years of the inactivity of the council.

In a statement on Thursday, the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, said: “The theme for the 2025 national conference was informed by the need to interrogate the newly packaged medium-term strategic plan of the FCSC with a view to getting the state civil service commissions to take inspiration from it and enable a national movement to transform the CSCs nationwide into a hub of HRM professionalism to drive a new wave of career management trajectory in the Nigerian civil service.

For enhanced performance and capability readiness as strategic partner in the implementation of the national development agenda of governments across the three/tiers of the federation.

“The immediate past permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Prof. Tijjani Bande, is the keynote speaker along with other experts, bureaucrats, human resource specialists and tested management consultants who will make presentations around the focus of the changes and reforms envisioned for service commissions in Nigeria in the next five years.”

The council, which will be hosted by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State will be attended by federal and state chairmen of civil service commissions and their commissioners, permanent secretaries and other critical stakeholders including representatives of civil society and international organisations.