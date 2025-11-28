Professionalism, human resources top agenda as civil service commissions meet

The 44th Annual National Council of the Civil Service Commissions of the Federation is scheduled to take place in Umuahia, Abia State, from November 30 to December 5, 2025.

The theme of this year’s conference is: Repositioning Service Commissions in Nigeria as a Hub of Professionalism in Public Services Resource Management.

This conference, organised under the auspices of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), follows the 2024 edition, which was held in Katsina State.

That conference produced the “Katsina Declaration,” which embodied the aspirations and challenges of civil service commissions in the country’s development. The Katsina conference broke the 10-year jinx of inactivity for the council.

According to a statement by the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, yesterday, the theme for the 2025 national conference was informed by the need to interrogate the newly packaged medium-term strategic plan of the FCSC to inspire the state civil service commissions.

Olaopa also noted that this is to enable a national movement to transform the CSCs nationwide into a hub of Human Resource Management (HRM) professionalism, driving a new wave of career management trajectories in the Nigerian civil service for enhanced performance and capability readiness. He stressed that this will serve as a strategic partner in the implementation of the national development agenda of governments across the three tiers of the federation.

The statement added: “The immediate past permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Prof. Tijjani Bande, is the keynote speaker along with other experts, bureaucrats, human resource specialists and tested management consultants, who will make presentations around the focus of the changes and reforms envisioned for service commissions in Nigeria in the next five years.”

The council, which will be hosted by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State in Umuahia, will be attended by federal and state chairmen of civil service commissions and their commissions’ permanent secretaries and other critical stakeholders, including representatives of civil society and international organisations.