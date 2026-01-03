Professionals are key to driving renewed hope agenda – Goronyo

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has said Nigeria’s development trajectory has always depends largely on the ability of professionals to translate knowledge into practical solutions and individual success into collective national impact, noting that professionals are vital in shaping institutions and driving sustainable growth of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Goronyo stated this while declaring open the third yearly General Meeting of the Sokoto Professionals Network (SPN) in Sokoto. He described professional networks as critical platforms for mentorship, policy engagement and meaningful contributions to societal development.

According to him, the Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is committed to improving the quality, reach and sustainability of infrastructure across the country, while promoting professionalism, accountability and local capacity in project delivery.

“The government alone cannot achieve these objectives without the support and expertise of organised professionals,” Goronyo said.

He commended the leadership and members of the Sokoto Professionals Network for sustaining a credible platform that brings together professionals from diverse backgrounds in the collective interest of Sokoto State and Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme of the General Meeting, “Expanding Horizons, Strengthening Bonds,” the minister described it as timely and reflective of the nation’s current realities.

He explained that expanding horizons speaks to growth in knowledge, innovation and competitiveness, while strengthening bonds underscores unity, collaboration and shared responsibility.

“In today’s interconnected world, progress is no longer driven by isolated efforts but by strong networks built on trust, professionalism and a common vision,” he noted.

Goronyo, therefore, urged members of the network to continue strengthening bonds within and beyond the platform by bridging gaps between senior professionals and young graduates, those at home and in the diaspora, as well as between the private sector and government institutions.

Earlier in his remarks, SPN Chairman, Board of Trustee, Zayyanu Tambari Yabo, an engineer, noted that the 3rd AGM has reaffirmed the network’s role as a unifying platform for professionals in Sokoto State.

According to him, SPN has consistently delivered goal-oriented programmes aimed at improving the quality of members’ livelihoods through skills acquisition, knowledge enhancement, empowerment, self-discipline and self-discovery.

Yabo also noted that special emphasis is placed on mentoring and orientating young professionals to contribute meaningfully to their career growth and long-term professional advancement.

Also speaking, Secretary of the Network, Zainab Bello Aliyu, a lawyer, outlined key activities undertaken during the outgoing year which include career guidance talks for students in selected schools, vocational training, strategic engagement with the Sokoto State government.