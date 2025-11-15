Prophetess warns Nigerians of looming danger, urges caution over U.S. relations

Popular Nigerian model and prophetess, Nwaoma Ukachukwu, has issued a strong warning to Nigerians, advising them to avoid traveling to certain states and to remain vigilant over what she described as a potential “sudden United States attack” on the country.

Ukachukwu, widely known for her outspoken prophecies and social advocacy, released the caution in a recent statement, stressing that Nigeria may be approaching a period of looming danger if its leaders fail to manage growing diplomatic tensions with the U.S.

According to her, the federal government must adopt a more diplomatic, transparent, and cooperative stance in engaging the United States, especially following recent allegations of genocide and human rights violations.

She noted that defensive responses or confrontational rhetoric from Nigerian officials may escalate the situation rather than calm it.

“This is not the time to argue or trade blames with America. The Spirit of God revealed that if our leaders fail to admit the truth and work with the U.S., more proofs of genocide will emerge, and this may bring sudden confrontation,” Ukachukwu warned.

Related News

The CEO and founder of Nwaoma Foundation (Beacon of Love) urged government authorities to prioritize dialogue, accountability, and international cooperation as a means of protecting the country’s sovereignty and preventing what she fears could be an avoidable diplomatic crisis.

The prophetess also issued a specific advisory to Nigerians residing in or planning to travel to certain volatile states, saying that “some areas may soon experience unrest and unexpected military actions.” Although she did not list the states, Ukachukwu emphasised the need for heightened personal security and situational awareness.

In her message, she appealed to both religious and political leaders to approach the situation with humility and a commitment to national unity. She stressed that leaders must avoid making comments driven by emotion, bias, or religious sentiment, insisting that only truth and sincerity can de-escalate the situation.

“God loves Nigeria, but pride and denial will only worsen our situation,” she added. Her warning has since stirred wide debate on social media, with many Nigerians calling on the federal government to evaluate the concerns raised, especially as international focus on Nigeria’s internal security, human rights practices, and conflict zones continues to intensify. Others, however, have urged caution in interpreting prophetic statements, noting the need for verified information and official communication.