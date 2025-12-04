PSC convenes stakeholders’ meeting over 50,000 police recruitment plan

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), has been urged to digitise Police promotions and recruitment

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday convened a strategic stakeholders meeting with the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry of Police Affairs, and the Federal Character Commission to fine-tune the process for recruiting 50,000 officers into the force.

Spokesman of the commission, Torty Njoku, said, “The meeting, which was held at the PSC headquarters in Abuja, focused on ensuring a seamless, transparent, and credible recruitment exercise that upholds the principles of fairness, equity, and merit.”

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), represented by DIG (Dr) Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), reiterated the Commission’s commitment to an open and inclusive process that will strengthen the capacity and diversity of the Nigeria Police Force. DIG Lakanu is a Board Member and Chairman of the PSC Standing Committee on Nigeria Police Force Matters.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr Anuma Ogbonnaya, who led the delegation, expressed optimism and assured of the Ministry’s collaboration.

Key resolutions from the meeting include strict adherence to Federal Character principles as enshrined in the Constitution to ensure equitable representation across all states and geopolitical zones.

The meeting also emphasized gender inclusivity, with deliberate measures to encourage and facilitate the recruitment of qualified female candidates, and assurance of a transparent, technology-driven process that will be publicly accessible and free from undue interference.

The collaborating agencies agreed to work in synergy to uphold the integrity of the exercise, promote national unity, and deliver a recruitment process that meets the expectations of Nigerians.

The Police Service Commission assured all prospective applicants and the general public that the recruitment will be conducted with the highest level of accountability and in compliance with extant laws and guidelines.