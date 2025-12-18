PSC promotes 1 DIG, 7 AIGs, 13 CPs, 753 other senior officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 774 senior police officers to higher ranks following a rigorous written examination and oral interviews concluded on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

A breakdown of the promotions show that one officer was elevated to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), seven to Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), and 13 to Commissioners of Police (CP).

Further details indicate that 30 officers were promoted to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), 51 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 542 Superintendents of Police (SP) to CSP, 119 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to SP, and 12 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to DSP.

A statement issued on Thursday by the PSC’s Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Torty Kalu, named Mohammed Usman Gumel as the newly promoted DIG.

According to the statement, the newly promoted AIGs are Ihebom Chukwuma, Maxwell Olatokunbo, Abaniwonda Olufemi, Alonyenu Francis Idu, Lawal B. Ayodeji, Agene Emmanuel and Vungmoh S. M. Kwaimo.

Among the 13 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police are Babalola Ayodeji Johnson, DC NPF NCCC; Ali Umar Fage, DC DFA, Port Authority, Lagos; Cyril Uche Obiozo, DC Admin, Cross River Command; Adepegba K. Adetoye, DC Admin, Edo Command; Tabitha Bako, Anti-Human Trafficking, FCID; Ofem Ikpi Arikpo, DCA Bayelsa Command; Edwin Ogbeghagha, DC Ops, Zone 17, Akure; and Audu Garba Bosso, DC Operations, Borno State Command.

The statement added: “Thirty (30) Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police including: ACP Muhammad Nuhu Diggi, AC Dala Kano; ACP Udu Moses Ogechi PhD, Commander 59 PMF, Gombe; ACP Afolaogun Toyin, C/O 16 PMF, Abeokuta; ACP Abdullahi Dahiru, S/H; ACP Hassan S. Aliyu, C/O 13 PMF; ACP Alex O. Ebbah, AC X-Squad, FCT; ACP Ajasa Hakeem O., C/O 4 PMF, Ibadan; ACP Adedeji Adefolarin, A/CM, Ilesha; ACP Agboola Abiodun M., C/O 26 PMF, Uyo; ACP Onaghise Shelley Osayande, AC ‘A’ DOPS, FHQ; ACP Titus Ayodeji, C/O 33 PMF, Ado Ekiti; ACP Garba Fakai Umar, A/C Osogbo; and others.”

It further stated: “Fifty-one (51) Chief Superintendents of Police were elevated to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police, including: CSP Davidson Okechukwu Ndubueze, DPO Okija; CSP Muktari Bello, Delta State Command; CSP Obediah Okezie, DPO World Bank, Umuahia, and others.”

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to live up to the demands of their new responsibilities with renewed commitment to national service.

Argungu emphasised that promotion comes with higher expectations, urging the officers to rededicate themselves to effective policing, the protection of lives and property, and the maintenance of law and order.

He reiterated the Commission’s resolve to sustain regular, merit-based promotions in line with best practices.