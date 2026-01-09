Publishers to boycott police activities over attack on Arise TV crew

Publishers of local tabloids operating under the Port Harcourt Press platform have threatened to boycott activities of the Rivers State Police Command over its alleged failure to arrest those responsible for the attack on an Arise Television news crew in Port Harcourt.

The journalists were attacked on Friday, January 2, 2026, while conducting an interview with Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa former Commissioner for Employment Generation and Empowerment in Rivers State, at a hotel in the state capital.

Addressing journalists, leaders of the group, former member of the House of Representatives, Ogbonna Nwuke, and Martins Yellow, said the decision to boycott became necessary in view of what they described as the danger of allowing impunity to thrive.

They warned that society stands at risk when journalists are intimidated or attacked in the course of their lawful duties, stressing that an assault on the media amounts to an assault on the wider society.

The publishers described the incident as an act of intimidation and a threat to press freedom, noting that the attackers were reportedly armed and forcefully carted away broadcast equipment belonging to the television station.

They further alleged that Dr Nwibubasa claimed the assailants boasted that any statement perceived as critical of former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, would be resisted, with those involved dealt with accordingly.

Condemning what they termed a “barbaric and outdated style of politics”, the group said resorting to violence and intimidation in pursuit of political relevance is unacceptable and must be resisted by all well-meaning citizens.

The publishers expressed concern that although the police reportedly recovered the broadcast equipment, no arrests had been announced several days after the incident. They noted that the failure to act, despite the alleged identification of one of the perpetrators, had raised serious questions about the police’s commitment to the protection of journalists.