Queen Aruk II spiced IPADA celebrations 2025 with colourful royal, cultural treats

IPADA Celebrations 2025 might have come and gone. However, the echoes and memories will linger on forever. All thanks to the unique, impressive and historic performances showcased in the 10-day festivities that were embodiment of the suffusing and effervescent cultural heritage of the African Continent in many respects.

One of the royals that graced this second edition of the yearly Africa communal gathering that debuted last year, was Obongawan Marie Ikpeme Erete, otherwise known as Queen Aruk II, from Eniong Abatim in Odukpani Local Council of Cross River State of Nigeria. Her presence not only enlivened the festival but added royal presence, colours, excellence, grace and poise that exuded majestic aura and power, to the festival. She bestrode the entire scene with a radiance and exotic presence that only a queen of her status could muster. .

Her royal outfit and carriage were unique and attracted attention. She was, perhaps, the only royal at the event with an overwhelming presence that was magnified by the impressive number of people on her entourage, which indeed outnumbered every other royals at the cultural tourism celebration that was a showpiece of the best of Africa arts, music, culture, dance, drama, fashion, and lifestyle, culinary, entertainment and business that was signpost by the Business Unusual, Artificial Intelligence training sessions for African youths and Blossom, a workshop session dedicated to young entrepreneurial African women.

IPADA Initiatives as developed by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is the President and Founder of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, is a forum that welcomes mass exodus of Africans and lovers of Africa from across the world to Motherland; Africa, for an immersive experience of the cultural tourism offerings of the continent and also an avenue for them to contribute their resources, time and ideas to the development of the continent.

With Lagos and Abuja as the designated gateways to the continent, coming through Nigeria and then on a long-haul journey across the continent, all year round, with the IPADA Celebrations holding yearly between November 28 and December 6, in Lagos, as an aggregation of the experiences that await visitors and African returnees to the different parts of the continent.

Queen Aruk II presence and theatrical showpiece displayed at this year’s gathering typified the essence of IPADA Celebrations by Akinboboye. She came prepared to showcase some of the memorable, exciting, colourful and entertaining cultural heritage, customs and traditions of her kingdom.

Her entourage was made of princes, princesses, friends from United Kingdom, maidens, and over 100 aides as well as a rich ensemble of cultural troupe that entertained the people, with end-to-end theatrics and cultural displays.

To show her selfless dedication to the promotion of her cultural heritage and kingdom, she arrived La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, venue of this year’s festival, days ahead of the official 2025 arrival day.

She and her entourage were warmly received and treated to the unique signature hospitality of La Campagne by Akinboboye and his team, all through their stay.

Nkugho on display

With her and her team, there was no dull moment, as it was back-to-back entertainment by her cultural troupe, which teamed up with Atunda Entertainment, the musical and entertainment arm of La Campagne, to treat the audience to a rich and colourful, as never witnessed before by many people, of the unique and impressive Efik cultural heritage.

One of such cultural activities that she treated the audience to was the Nkugho tradition, which is known as the Fattening Room tradition of Efik. Nkugho is the Efik traditional maiden ceremony. As disclosed by Queen Aruk II, it is the Finishing School for every Efik would-be bride.

The Efik maiden Fattening Room tradition is a pre-nuptial period where a maiden is secluded and prepared for marriage and womanhood. She is actually pampered and treated specially as she is well fed, massaged; beautified and treated with all the known and available beauty spices and ointments to make her glow and radiate beauty and attractive to the male beholder or groom to be as well as marriageable skills to manage her home, comfort and satiate her groom.

The audience was treated to this sacred traditional rite of marriage in a very unique and entertaining manner. This climaxed on the last day of the 10-day celebration, a with colourful dance procession, featuring elements such as the maiden sitting comfortably on a chair carried on the shoulders of hefty male bearers, flaunting her beauty to the admiration of the ecstatic audience.

She was presented before the queen, who was majestically adorned, to be certified ready for marriage. The rite came with ceremonial cultural dances and songs. A marriage proposal was added to the mix to make it a wholistic, however, symbolic event, for the education and entertainment of the spellbound audience.

Akinboboye: Enthused, advised women to imbibe lessons of Nkugho

An elated Akinboboye commended the queen for her presence and showpiece, especially the display of the rich Nkugho tradition that not only added colours to the event this year, but elevated its status and left memorable imprints in the hearts and minds of the audience.

He called on women to learn from this ancient tradition and apply the teachings to their marriage in order to save the marriage institution, which, he said is the pivot of the society.

Akinboboye added that Nkugho will be a permanent feature at the resort for young maidens in Africa and throughout the world to experience, so as to enjoy the beauty and knowledge of the tradit