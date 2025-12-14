Rabiu rewards long-serving BUA staff with $20.7m cash gifts

Nigerian billionaire and industrialist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has rewarded long-serving employees of BUA Group with cash gifts valued at about $20.7m, in recognition of their years of service and loyalty to the company.

The cash rewards were announced on Friday, December 13, 2025, at the BUA Night-of-Excellence Long-Service Awards in Lagos.

The event brought together top executives, staff members and industry stakeholders to celebrate employees who have contributed to the growth of the conglomerate over the years.

BUA Group, one of Africa’s largest industrial companies, operates across cement production, sugar refining, food processing and infrastructure development.

The awards ceremony was organised to honour staff members whose dedication and consistency have played a key role in sustaining the company’s expansion within Nigeria and across the continent.

According to details shared at the event, the cash rewards were structured across different levels.

Five employees received N1bn each, while another five staff members were given N500m each. Several others received N100m, while dozens of employees went home with cash gifts ranging between N5m and N20m, depending on their years-of-service and category of recognition.

Organisers of the event said the initiative was designed to appreciate staff across various cadres, not just senior-management staff, noting that the company’s success is driven by the collective effort of its workforce.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rabiu praised the commitment and resilience of BUA employees, describing them as the backbone of the group’s success story.

He said rewarding loyalty and hard work remained a core value of the organisation, especially at a time when many Nigerians are battling with rising living-costs and economic uncertainty.

He noted that businesses thrive when employees feel valued and secure, adding that the company would continue to prioritise staff welfare as part of its long-term growth strategy.

The latest cash reward adds to Rabiu’s long-standing history of staff-focused initiatives.

In February 2024, he approved a 50-per-cent salary increase for employees across BUA Group, a move that drew national attention amid Nigeria’s economic challenges and rising inflation.

Earlier, in 2021, Rabiu announced a N2bn share-bonus for employees of BUA Cement.

The incentive was aimed at appreciating workers who helped keep operations running during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite disruptions across global supply-chains and local production.